Bella Hadid just rang in her 26th birthday the only way she knows how — in style. Stepping out for dinner in Brooklyn with her nearest and dearest on Sunday, the supermodel donned a saucy ‘fit that put her thong on display.

Making the pavement her personal catwalk, Hadid modeled a sheer black lace dress with strategically-placed paneling. Underneath, your girl showed off a slinky black G-string for the special occasion.

Embracing motocross-inspired garb, another trend that has been ubiquitous recently, she layered an oversized black leather biker jacket on top of the revealing dress for an unexpected contrast. The model then added silver thong sandals and despite the darkness of the hour, a pair of rimless sunglasses reminiscent of those worn in the early aughts. She expertly finished off the look with a tiny round bag emblazoned appropriately with “Ciao Bella.”

TBH, the underwear-focussed ensemble makes total sense, considering the exposed thong trend has been taking over as of late. ICYMI: Hadid rocked another fierce visible thong look on the runway at Thom Browne’s show earlier this month. In May, she also donned a visible thong hiked up above a pair of leather pants. Personally, I can’t get enough of it.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images