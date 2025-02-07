Like her sister Bella, Gigi Hadid often puts her modeling career aside to focus on new business ventures, such as her cashmere brand, Guest In Residence, and being a mom to her 4-year-old daughter, Khai. However, when she returns to her modeling roots, it’s for a greater purpose.

On Feb. 6, Hadid launched a new campaign for Guest In Residence’s Spring 2025 drop, for which she also served as the creative director. Hadid took it upon herself to model the vibrant pieces from her new collection, including a surprising pantless look.

Gigi’s Pantless Cashmere

To promote the new Spring 2025 collection, Hadid wore Guest In Residence’s $695 cozy crew sweater in a vibrant fuchsia shade. It featured a crewneck collar, dropped shoulders, and stitched hem. But rather than pair the cozy cashmere with coordinating bottoms, she opted not to wear pants altogether.

Instead, she donned a matching hot pink bodysuit underneath, with a high-cut hem for maximum hip exposure, and cozied up by wrapping the $595 pink-and-orange striped Baja cardigan around her waist.

Hadid added some extra colorful flair with her accessories, putting on a yellow-and-green checkered bucket hat and a pair of blue-and-white plaid ankle socks. She completed her look with a pair of casual black-and-white Asics sneakers.

Gigi’s Schoolgirl Polo

In another campaign photo, Hadid put a casual twist on the traditional schoolgirl uniform. She wore the brand’s scholarly $395 long-sleeved polo shirt with a blue-and-orange striped pattern, and paired it with white pinstripe shorts.

Rather than put on shoes, Hadid let her yellow-striped knee-high socks do all the talking — in true schoolgirl fashion.

Gigi’s Skater Girl Look

Hadid also channeled her skater girl side for the campaign, carrying a graffiti-print skateboard in a chic look.

She sported the $325 Elle shirt in a slightly sheer mint green color, leaving the buttons undone to show off her white mock neck tee underneath. She also wore luxe brown short shorts with oversized yellow trim, and accessorized with oval-shaped white sunglasses and a California-inspired seashell chain necklace.

You can take Hadid out of Cali, but you can’t Cali out of Hadid.