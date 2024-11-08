Take it from Gigi Hadid, dressing for the cold doesn’t need to look drab. On Thursday, Nov. 7, the supermodel starred in the latest campaign for her cashmere label, Guest in Residence. To mark the first winter collection drop of the year, Hadid donned wintry looks that were both cozy and whimsically maximalist.

Going the playful route, Hadid mixed prints and matched patterns. She even dabbled in styling mathematics, wearing pieces in multiples of two. For example, the model layered two beanies one atop the other in one photo, and donned two different colored sweaters in another.

Apart from the offbeat styling, she also added a nostalgic element with a “cheugy” middle school favorite: UGGs.

Gigi’s Wintry Whites

Hadid was particularly excited about one Guest In Residence drop; she even shouted the launch on Instagram, writing, “YES WE MADE QUILTED PUFFERS.”

Naturally, she modeled the piece in one of the photos. The cream outerwear, which retails for $895, is a quilted cashmere piece perfect for insulation. She paired the piece with a printed vest ($275) and knitted joggers ($395), again, in cream. She tucked her pants into striped socks ($95), which are also part of her merchandise mix.

Her Cheugy Shoes

The most exciting part of her ’fit was her throwback choice of footwear: shearling UGGs. Hadid has been a longtime UGGs fan. During her fashion week off days, she’d wear the comfy shoes nonstop like it’s 2007. Even her sister, Bella, is partial to the ultimate comfort shoe. It only makes sense that Hadid styled her brand’s pieces with the famed footwear. Cozy goes with cozy, after all.

Honing in on the “ugly” shoe trend, she wore UGGs with a shearling layer on top (shearling is a big trend this winter) and chunky rubber soles, a hybrid of sorts. The footwear is available to shop, if you’re so inclined, for $190.

Her Other Cozy Looks

In another photo, Hadid rocked more wintry whites, this time with pops of red. She wore a white hoodie under a patterned cardigan and vibrant red scarf. Meanwhile, for her bottoms, she wore black and red socks over her white leggings.

Elsewhere in the campaign, Hadid traded wintry whites for a different palette: primary colors. She wore a red-black-and-white rugby shirt under a cherry sweater and looped another sweater around her waist in a vivid blue hue. The model completed her look with black leggings, yellow sunnies, and a fuzzy red hat.

So chaotic, only Gigi can pull it off.