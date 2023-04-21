Whether she’s walking down a runway, posing in a magazine, or hosting Netflix’s Next in Fashion, Gigi Hadid always serves a look. And apparently, when it comes to slaying, Hadid has no days off. Even on her recent off-duty outing, she wore a ’fit styled so chicly that it’ll likely start a resurgence of another nostalgic favorite.

While out in New York on April 20, Hadid stepped out in a look straight out of the ’90s. The base of her look was common enough — a white cropped tank paired with relaxed distressed jeans typical for models off-duty. The Next in Fashion host even threw on a powder pink button-down that was striped on one side for a low-key pop of color.

But Hadid’s most exciting accessory came in the form of a green sweater with pink and yellow stripes that she expertly slung over her shoulders and tied under her neck — a styling hack favorited by country club members and Ivy League alums in the ’90s. (It’s also the perfect transitional dressing hack, in case the temperature suddenly drops.) The vibrant sweater is from her own cashmere brand, Guest in Residence (shop it here).

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Though the sweater hack is decidedly retro, the cashmere entrepreneur kept the rest of her look contemporary with her of-the-moment accessories. She merchandised the look with a tiny buttery yellow bag, avocado-hued sunnies, and Golf Wang x Converse All-Star flame high-top sneakers.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

She really can do no wrong.