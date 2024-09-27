Gigi Hadid’s Dazzling Sheer Mini Fully Exposed Her Underwear

The Spring/Summer 2025 fashion season isn’t over yet — especially not for Gigi Hadid. After making her runway debut this season in a Blair Waldorf-esque look on Milan Fashion Week’s Versace runway, the supermodel jetted off to Paris to walk in another show: Rabanne’s. While two Hadid catwalk sightings got the fashion cognoscenti buzzing, it’s what she wore off the runway that left virtually every lipstick-swiped mouth agape.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Guest in Residence founder attended Rabanne’s Million Gold after-party. Like the party’s moniker, she, too, looked like a millions bucks dressed in a gilded look that was utterly see-through.

Gigi’s Dazzling Sheer Dress

Hadid perfectly fit the “Million Gold” bill. After all, as a Rabanne ambassador, the supermodel starred in Rabanne’s Million Gold For Her fragrance campaign back in August. In the promo video, she clutched an oversized perfume bottle in one shot, while in another, she did what she does best: strut down a runway. In it, she wore a gilded crop top and maxi skirt set in the brand’s signature chainmail fabric.

She paid homage to her own campaign yesterday when she showed up in a similarly glitzy gold number. This time, she wore a sleeveless dress with a high neck and an itty-bitty hemline. Unlike her other chainmail number, this dress was made with chainlink pop tabs. The holey woven design rendered the dress utterly see-through and let her beige undies peer right through.

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

A True Golden Girl

Not one to shy away from a theme, Hadid fully leaned into her golden color palette and wore all-gold accessories. Hers included her jewelry (chunky hoop earrings, rings, and a chain bracelet), as well as metallic pointed-toe pumps. Her bag, meanwhile, was crafted in the same chainlink material and totally matched her dress.

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

Earlier That Day...

The Next in Fashion host already made a statement in Rabanne mere hours before the party. She stepped onto the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway looking cozy stripe-on-stripe (on-stripe) situation. She wore a raincoat atop a button-up over a T-shirt. While her top was heavily layered, her bottoms were summer-ready in chambray boxer shorts.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Two stylish Rabanne looks in one night.