It’s safe to say Gisele Bündchen is definitely part of the Balmain extended family. She’s been a regular on its runway since the early 2000s, and acted as a face for the house on more than a few occasions (including for the Fall 2014 season). Now, after appearing in the brand’s bright and floral Spring 2024 campaign this past February, she’s starring in a second round of photos promoting the collection. This time, however, Bündchen and photographer Rafael Pavarotti — who both happen to be Brazilian — went in a completely different direction.

The pair placed their focus on reinterpreting the couture legacy of the label’s original visionary: Pierre Balmain. The black and white shoot referenced early 20th century Balmain architectural designs and poses which still heavily influence the label’s aesthetic today. But the shoot included another more subtle callback: the character that Bündchen once played in the iconic 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada. The model makes a cameo in the film wearing a similar black and white tailored look as she wears in her latest campaign.

Gisele’s Black & White Campaign Callback

Balmain’s Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing admitted in a press release that “knowing that Gisele had a role in The Devil Wears Prada was the perfect final touch needed to bring our whole florals-for-spring references full circle.”

In the newly released images, the supermodel is wearing a black and white slim-fitting structured blazer with gold rose buttons — and nothing underneath. The piece comes with a matching tulip mini skirt with a high waisted fit.

Bündchen carried the brand’s black and white Jolie Madame handbag, the latest sculptural purse to come from the label.

Additionally, Bündchen posed like the true icon that she is wearing a gorgeous black gown with a major plunge neck and thigh high slit. The dress featured the collection’s signature gold rose button — this time just a single one above her belly button.

Accessories were kept to a minimum with a pair of the brand’s two-tone square toe pumps and a stack of bracelets on her left wrist. Bündchen’s hair was pulled back in a slick bun which was the perfect choice to keep the focus on the statement silhouettes.

Gisele’s ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Look

Lucky for you, Bündchen’s entire Balmain tailored look is available to shop below.