Following her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is focusing on her own health, and alcohol is no longer a part of her life. In an interview with PEOPLE published on Sept. 19, the 43-year-old model opened up about her wellness journey, revealing that she stopped drinking after realizing that it didn’t provide her with any health benefits.

Bündchen said she came to the realization after her 40th birthday that having even the occasional drink no longer served her well, in addition to caffeine. “Right after I turned 40, actually, I felt a huge difference between when I had the glass of wine and when I didn’t have the glass of wine,” she said. “It’s socially accepted to have a glass of wine. And people even say, ‘Oh, it's healthy for you.’ Well, it is not healthy for me. If you want to ask of your body what I ask of my body, which is a lot, I can’t be having all these things because they add up.”

Shen went on to explain how cutting out alcohol has been beneficial for her, saying she’s become “more clear” and now sleeps better without drinking. “I felt a bit more foggy before,” she said. “Now I’m very sharp and very present and I notice things that I didn’t notice before. You have to be loving to yourself. You ask a lot of your body, you’ve got to do a reset. You have got to take care of this only vehicle you got, right?”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking on a panel for her new partnership with Gaia Herbs on Sept. 15, Bündchen stated that she hasn’t had a drink in over two years. “I haven’t drank alcohol in over two years and it’s amazing how much more clear [I feel],” she said, before going on to explain that her mental health suffered when she was younger in part due to drinking. “In my early 20s I had severe panic attacks and depression,” she recalled. “When you’re a teenager or in your 20s you think nothing’s going to hurt you, you can do anything, you’re a superhero. Well, not so much. Your body lets you know.”

Now, Bündchen relies on daily workouts and morning meditations to take care of her mental health, and emphasizes the true importance of maintaining your health. “I’m just so grateful I have this body, I truly am,” she said. “I realized my body is my temple and I really want to enjoy it. So for me, moving my body is huge.”