While Anne Hathaway recently said she’d love to reunite with her Devil Wears Prada co-star, Meryl Streep, fans shouldn’t expect a sequel to the 2006 film anytime soon.

The actor touched upon a potential follow-up in a recent conversation with Vanity Fair, clarifying that she isn't keen on a Devil Wears Prada 2 as she favors movies that aren’t set within the modern digital landscape.

“I’m just realizing this as I talk to you,” Hathaway said during her sit-down with Vanity Fair, pointing to the interviewer’s recorder. “I haven’t turned to my team and said, ‘Only send me movies that predate the personal computer revolution.’”

Hathaway made similar comments during a 2022 appearance on The View. “I just think that movie was in a different era,” she said when quizzed about a potential sequel. “Everything has gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing.”

Although she expressed doubt over a Devil Wears Prada continuation, the actor admitted that it’s “tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee, and she’s somewhere in Europe, and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy.”

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada. Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, The Devil Wears Prada follows aspiring journalist Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Hathaway) who lands a job as assistant to Runway magazine’s notoriously intimidating editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Streep).

A Sequel Was “Never” In The Works

The Academy Award-nominated film also stars Emily Blunt as Miranda’s snarky first assistant, Emily Charlton. Discussing the likelihood of a sequel on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in February, Blunt disclosed that there’s “never” been any plans for another movie. “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay,” she said.

In 2012, Blunt’s Devil Wears Prada co-star Streep confessed to Access Hollywood that she “would do” another movie, joking that she’d “have to lose the f****** weight” beforehand.