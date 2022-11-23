If Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping already has your head spinning, I’m right there with you. Have I bookmarked my favorite brands and set alarms for sales? You bet. Do I have a mental spreadsheet of gifts for family, friends, my cat, and myself going? Absolutely. And trying to shop ethically makes the hectic shopping season even tougher. Thankfully, Google has simplified the process so you can easily support Black-owned businesses. No thanks needed.

Google launched their first Black-owned Friday campaign in 2020 encouraging shoppers to buy Black on Black Friday. To kick off this year’s Black Friday campaign — which comes in partnership with U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. — Google created an interactive music video with Ludacris and Flo Milli.

The ad contains shoppable products embedded in the video, so you can buy the artist’s looks as they appear on screen. (Can someone do this to Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo’s music videos next pls?) Not only is the song super catchy (it’s been stuck in my head all morning), but it will introduce you to more than 70 Black-owned brands.

Streamlining the shopping process, Google has created a landing page for Black-owned businesses and one highlighting the best products to shop — including fashion, home goods, novelty gifts, and more.

And to make that even easier, you can shop some of my favorite items below.