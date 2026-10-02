It’s finally October, which means it’s time to embrace all things eerie and witchy. And while most people won’t be snagging an invite to Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash, celebrities just figured out a much easier way to get into the spirit — no costume required. All it takes is adding a touch of goth to your basics.

Paris Fashion Week’s front rows are making a strong case for a gothic wardrobe makeover right now. Even though the runways were technically debuting Spring/Summer 2027 lines, the A-list attendees dressed for the immediate season, taking a humble office staple and corpcore favorite and giving it an autumnal update. By pairing the classic workplace piece with tops that were dark, lacy, and breathtakingly haunting, celebs introduced fashion’s new "goth-corp" wave.

Anya’s Whimsigoth Moment

Anya Taylor-Joy kicked off the new hybrid aesthetic at Dior. To attend the show, she wore a classic, nondescript black pencil skirt — a version of what every fashion girlie probably already owns. But instead of reaching for the silhouette's usual partner-in-crime, aka the crisp button-down, she opted for something far more whimsical and storybook-inspired.

The Queen’s Gambit star topped her look with a floor-length, sheer black lace cape from Dior's Resort 2027 collection that featured a ruffled neckline. Serving major drama and a hint of whimsigoth, she finished the ensemble with a thick black choker collar and classic pointed-toe pumps, another corpcore-approved piece.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

The Vampy Office Sirens

Since it’s a jam-packed PFW season, Saint Laurent mounted its show later that night. Naturally, its star-studded guest list got the memo and channeled the brand’s aesthetic in entirely see-through separates — practically a signature of creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Some of them, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Zoë Kravitz, tapped directly into the goth-corp spirit.

For a bolder take on the trend, Huntington-Whiteley mixed textures by pairing a long-sleeved top and a fitted pencil skirt, both crafted from a sheer, silicone-coated black lace. Did the pairing serve eerie vibes? Yes. Was it still polished? With her sleek bun and a velvet clutch, absolutely.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Kravitz had a similar vampy idea, though her all-black look had a more romantic touch. She wore an unlined, knee-length lace pencil skirt with a matching cropped cardigan fastened with a massive ribbon tied at the chest.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Your New Fall Pairing

Add a witchy touch by pairing a black pencil skirt with a more free-spirited top. For maximum results, choose a style that’s billowy, lacy, romantic, or all of the above. If you’re feeling bold, try a see-through cape with a classic pencil skirt like Taylor-Joy for an evening party, or consider a fully sheer lace-on-lace moment.

To wear this look to your office, just swap see-through fabrics for solid, opaque ones. It’s spooky season made chic.