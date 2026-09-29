Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2027 season started *checks notes* yesterday, and now everyone’s wishing they booked a ticket to France. Between the delicious designer looks and front rows that are basically A-list roll calls, PFW is already off to the most epic start, giving fashion girlies and general pop culture lovers alike so many things to obsess over.

In the first 24 hours alone, Jennifer Lawrence made her arrival at Dior, while Rihanna has been spotted at not one, but two shows, keeping everyone’s FYPs well-fed with her front-row serves.

The high-key glamour kept right on rolling onto the runways, too. L’Oréal’s annual Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris show delivered a massive dose of star power, with the likes of Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Simone Ashley taking turns down the catwalk to give their best model struts beneath the Eiffel Tower — especially when Celine Dion made a surprise appearance to close out the night with a performance of "I'm Alive."

Then there were the chic after-parties, which also packed the fashion. The post-show itinerary was heavily stacked, featuring a starry, candlelit dinner co-hosted by W Magazine and Bloomingdale’s that set the nighttime vibe. To see who else made a cameo, read on for the biggest highlights to come out of Paris so far.

The Front Rows

The attendees who roll up to the shows are just as fun to watch as the clothes themselves — and this season, the guest lists are A+++. Rihanna already graced PFW with her presence twice: first at Matières Fécales, then again at Dior. At the latter, she joined fellow ambassador Lawrence as two of the label’s highest-profile stars.

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Saint Laurent also packed its seats with fan-faves, including Belmont Cameli, Rosalía, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Rosé.

The Runways

After Julie Kegels won the LVMH Prize early this month — presented to her in a ceremony by J.Law — the Belgian designer opened PFW with a collection of deconstructed, flowy pieces, playing into one of this season’s biggest red carpet trends.

Julie Kegels Spring/Summer 2027 Virgil CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Dior Spring/Summer 2027 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2027 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris 2026 Show Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 4

Meanwhile, at Dior, Jonathan Anderson gave the house codes a romantic shake-up, letting cascades of silk flower petals fall from the hair and drape down one shoulder like a garland to look totally dreamy. Over at Maison Margiela, the brand took inspiration from avian imagery, with dresses lined with prominent airbrushed birds, while L’Oréal’s clothes served major glam. And that’s just a sampling.

The Parties

The style display didn’t end with the runways, either. Following the shows, A-listers gathered at exclusive dinners and parties across the city. For instance, W Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and Bloomingdale’s CEO Olivier Bron gathered some of the industry’s heaviest hitters at Le Duc. The restaurant welcomed Lawrence, models Precious Lee and Binx Walton, designer Conner Ives, and photographer Juergen Teller, among others, to toast the start of the week.

Precious Lee attends W Magazine and Bloomingdale's Paris Fashion Week Dinner Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Conner Ives attends W Magazine and Bloomingdale's Paris Fashion Week Dinner Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sara Moonves and Binx Walton at W Magazine and Bloomingdale's Paris Fashion Week Dinner Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lynn Hirschberg, Juergen Teller, and Dovile Teller at W Magazine and Bloomingdale's Paris Fashion Week Dinner. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo at the Tiffany & M.A.D. Dinner River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images Diane Kruger, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Greta Lee, Amanda Seyfried, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Adria Arjona at the Tiffany & M.A.D. Dinner River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 6

Another hit party? Tiffany & Co.’s dinner with the Musée des Arts Décoratifs to celebrate their new four-year partnership honoring designer Jean Schlumberger. Held inside the museum, some of fashion’s chicest attended, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Amanda Seyfried, and Diane Kruger, who all brought a dose of glamour to the night.