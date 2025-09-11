There are three things I know to be true about Chanel: It’s a powerhouse label on nearly everyone’s wishlists; it will always support women filmmakers; and it knows how to throw a party. The French label proved all three on Wednesday, Sept. 10, when it hosted an intimate dinner at iconic Doubles Club to celebrate Sofia Coppola’s latest endeavor: Chanel Haute Couture, her second book.

Partnering with Chanel for the launch was a full-circle moment for the director. In her opening remarks, Coppola shared how much — and how long — she’s loved the brand, interning at the French label as an awkward, braces-wearing 15-year-old. Predictably, the people who celebrated her were chic vanguards in their respective fields, including actors Kirsten Dunst and Chase Sui Wonders, supermodel Iman, and singer Gracie Abrams, whose daring take on tweed now lives in my mind rent-free.

Gracie’s Tweed Number

The “I Love You, I’m Sorry” songstress is known for her risqué style DNA, particularly her affinity for wearing brassieres as tops. Proving that she’s a budding fashion icon, she leaned into the same sartorial M.O. during the dinner and gave the daring trend a quiet luxury upgrade.

For her base ’fit, the Chanel ambassador wore a black bra and paired it with sleek, high-waist trousers.

WireImage

But the pièce de résistance of her attire was her outerwear. Quintessentially Chanel, she wore a cropped tweed jacket in a muted lavender with a red satin collar for a pop of color. Instead of fastening it shut, like how it was originally worn as part of a skirt suit on the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show, Abrams kept the lapels fully reversed. The cherry red blast complemented the jacket’s red braided trim and was a welcome contrast to her outfit’s otherwise neutral backdrop.

WireImage

A Moment For Her Jewelry

She completed the look with several chunky gold rings from the brand, including a diamond-clad Coco Crush ring ($13,150), the same style in an 18K yellow gold ($3,100), and more understated gold hoops from the same collection.

She’s a style star in the making.