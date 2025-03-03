No fashion brand has been as inextricably linked with film quite like Chanel. Continuing Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s love for the craft, the label has long partnered with movie organizations to uplift women in the field via mentorship programs and aids.

In September, the French fashion house partnered with Tribeca Enterprises for the Through Her Lens advocacy event. A few months later, in December, Chanel held a luncheon for the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women in partnership with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

As patrons of entertainment, Chanel and Charles Finch co-hosted their 16th annual pre-Oscars dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday, March 1. Naturally, to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night, the industry’s best and brightest made chic appearances, modeling some of the brand’s latest wares. Attendees included 2025 Oscar nominees Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan, and Adrien Brody, directors Ava Duvernay and Gia Coppola, as well as fashion bigwigs like Kim Kardashian.

Ahead, find many of the chic A-listers who graced the event, all decked out in Chanel, of course.

Lily-Rose Depp

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp’s recent project, Nosferatu, was a horror film about gothic vampires. Her outfit to the dinner, however, was utterly angelic. She donned a tiered, ruffly white dress with hints of pink, which she paired with pointed-toe pumps. Always so chic.

Kim Kardashian

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

While everyone else dressed in the brand’s newer pieces, Kardashian opted for an archival number. Channeling Lolita-core, the SKIMS founder wore a corset-style LBD with a sheer skirt panel from the label’s 1992 runway. Plus, massive bows were affixed on her long ponytail for a bigger coquettish impact.

Olivia Wilde

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

By now, fans know that Olivia Wilde went the naked route at the 2025 Oscars after-party, freeing the nip in a sheer white dress. At the pre-party, however, she went the demure route in an inky leather Chanel coat she wore as a dress. She’s got range.

Dakota Fanning

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Fanning brought the whimsy in a silk jacquard set covered in camellias, aka Chanel’s signature flower, topped with a quilted silk velvet jacket... with feathers. The decadence was unparalleled.

Phoebe Tonkin

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The longtime Chanel ambassador repped one of the label’s signature tweed suits. Her choice, from the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, featured a spicy skin-baring update. She traded the usual long jacket and pencil skirt combo for a cropped jacket with a shorter sleeve and a wrap-style mini. To tie the look together, she paired it with preppy Mary Janes.

Elle Fanning

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Capes are one of winter 2025’s biggest coat trends. It makes sense, therefore, that tastemaker Elle Fanning was already clued into the style, rocking a bedazzled version to the shindig. The Complete Unknown star topped her sequined blue-and-gold mini with a matching asymmetrical cape.

Rita Ora

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Like Wilde, Rita Ora went the all-leather route in a cropped black jacket and wide-leg quilted pants. She further accessorized in inky pieces, including peep-toe shoes, the cheugy style experiencing a renaissance, a nano quilted vanity bag, and sunglasses.

Riley Keough

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Keough proved that sometimes a statement coat is all you need. From the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Keough wore nothing but a white tweed coat covered in feathers as a minidress. She completed the look with Mary Janes and a sparkly silver bag. So, so good.