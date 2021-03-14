This season’s Grammy Awards will go on, even though it may look different than in years past. There will be no red carpet to speak of but that doesn’t mean that they won’t dress to the nines as they have for the past year of award seasons.

The red carpet at the Grammy Awards is known for its opulence. Artists from all over the world gather to celebrate music and, in keeping with the energetic theme, they all dress the part. They pull out all the stops when it comes to the outfits, crafting looks that will ensure they stand out and secure a spot in the best-dressed (or most controversial) lists. That said, the Grammys tend to be much less conservative than other awards shows of the season.

When it comes to celebrities’ looks every year, the Grammys delivers that elusive wow factor. There have been totally nude gowns, brightly colored suiting, and headdresses that rise a foot or more above the wearer’s head. In short, artists at the Grammys are invited to let loose, have a bit of fun, and embrace their creativity with abandon.

As the world gears up for a Grammys Awards show on March 14 that’s void of a red carpet altogether, let’s take a trip down memory lane and remember the best outfits through the years.

1974: Cher Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Cher was the epitome of 1970s style at the Grammy Awards in 1974, wearing a halter string bandeau top with an embellished butterfly (that matched one on her head!) and a sheer embellished wrap on top.

1984: Michael Jackson Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In 1984, Michael Jackson chose a military-inspired jacket, as was his signature, embellished all over with navy and gold sequins.

1997: Aretha Franklin Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images Aretha Franklin proves that the embellished gowns and over-the-top furs are a timeless staple at the Grammy Awards. This white embellished gown and coordinated ivory fur coat that she wore in 1997 was a nearly exact copy of the look she wore to the show back in 1990, 7 years earlier.

1997: Celine Dion Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images Celine Dion was one of the first Grammy Awards winners to champion the sheer dress, this one totally ‘90s, with a brown diamond crochet pattern and halter neck, showing off her briefs underneath.

2000: Jennifer Lopez Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Perhaps one of the most iconic Grammys looks of all time was Jennifer Lopez’s sheer tropical-print Versace dress. It was a look that she later re-created for the designer’s runway show for Spring 2020.

2001: Destiny’s Child David McNew/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Back in 2001, Destiny’s Child was known for always coordinating their looks, without fully twinning, like this trio of green lace gowns with skin-baring cutouts.

2005: Sheryl Crow Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sheryl Crow turned heads at the 2005 Grammy Awards, wearing a bright yellow silk dress from Roberto Cavalli that was totally cut out on one side — front and back. Not only was it a fun and flirty look for the evening, but it also represented a huge trend of the decade as well — and one that’s coming back now.

2010: Lady Gaga Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lady Gaga went for a futuristic look from Armani Privé at the 2010 Grammy Awards wearing a dress that looked more like a sculpture than a piece of clothing. With a high-low hemline, the shape of the dress was fixed due to a basket-style construction that wrapped around her entire body, all the way up to her shoulders. Beneath, she wore an embellished nude bodysuit.

2013: Taylor Swift Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Swift went chic and sophisticated at the 2013 Grammy Awards, dressing in a white silk gown that cascaded down from a deep-V sleeveless neckline, designed by J. Mendel. The look, embellished with metallic bands, was reminiscent of a Greek or Roman goddess.

2015: Rihanna Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though Rihanna’s look is generally more edgy, she chose a giant pink Giambattista Valli Couture tulle confection for the 2015 Grammys red carpet that gave off major princess vibes.

2017: Jennifer Lopez Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Though J.Lo has too many killer Grammys looks to count over the years, her 2017 pink Ralph & Russo gown is another notable stunner. It boasted a high neck with an oversized rosette to her right side, with a plunging neckline that was reminiscent of her iconic 2000s Versace dress. With an up-to-there slit on her left thigh, the dress’ train dragged far behind her with dramatic effect.

2020: Dua Lipa Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2020, Dua Lipa went for a sleek ‘90s vibe, choosing a matching slip skirt and bustier camisole in matching white satin, designed by Alexander Wang.

2020: Lizzo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the red carpet just last year, Lizzo went for an Old Hollywood glam look from Versace, wearing a strapless white sheath gown with an up-to-there slit that she styled with a giant white fur stole and simple diamond jewelry.