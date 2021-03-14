Everything To Know About The 2021 Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammys red carpet is one of the most anticipated nights in fashion each year. Unlike the more conservative Academy Awards or casual Emmys, the Grammys celebrate the most head-turning looks of the world of style. That said, you want to make sure you don’t miss a thing once stars start arriving and showing off their looks. So, keep reading to find out what time the 2021 Grammys red carpet show starts.

Artists, models, and celebrities truly pull out all the stops when it comes to what they wear — from sculptural creations to bandeau bikini tops; naked dresses and sequin-clad suiting alike. The name of the game? Drop jaws. And they certainly do their part when it comes to that requirement.

This year, of course, the Grammy Awards is set to look quite different than it has in years past. It will broadcast like from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, though the only people in attendance will be host Trevor Noah and a variety of performing artists that will rotate in and out. In addition to production staff, there will be no one filling the arena seats. It will all stream live on CBS starting at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

Before the show, though, will be the red carpet—of sorts. E! will begin fashion coverage for the 2021 Grammy Awards starting at 4pm EST/1pm PST. That will include a walk down memory lane from shows past as well as breaking fashion coverage as the evening unfolds and celebrities take to Instagram, TikTok, and more in their high-fashion looks for the big (virtual) event.

What to expect? Lots of jaw-dropping looks ranging from stars like Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and more. This year, outfits will run the gamut from casual like sweatpants to full-on sparkling gowns. As such, the 2021 red carpet will have the element of surprise, more than any other year that preceded it. To prepare for the big day, take a trip down memory lane with these iconic Grammys red carpet looks from years past.