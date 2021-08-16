Griff Wore Tom Daley’s Team GB Cardigan For Her Olympic Homecoming Performance

Diver Tom Daley caught the world’s attention at the Tokyo Olympics for his skills both on and off the diving board. Not only did the athlete win gold at the men’s synchronised 10m platform event, he also spent his time in the stands creating some beautiful knitted items – including a Team GB cardigan that singer Griff wore for the homecoming event on Sunday, August 15.

Before her performance at The National Lottery Team GB event, Griff, 20, proudly shared a selection of snaps of her sporting the handcrafted design. Griff paired Daley’s cardigan with a stylish yellow “Tokyo 2020” motif skirt and a ruffled top.

“Tom Daley you’re an icon,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for entrusting me with this precious piece for my performance. Hope you and all of Team GB are taking in this moment.”

Griff is one of the few people, aside from family and friends, to wear one of Daley’s brilliant craft creations (jealous? me? never).

Following Daley’s historic gold medal win last week, which saw him clinch the top spot alongside Matty Lee, Tom Daley revealed that knitting and crochet had helped him deal with the pressure of Tokyo 2020.

Daley was regularly snapped knitting in the stands throughout the competition and, it’s safe to say, fans were loving it.

The 27-year-old has debuted a number of his designs via his dedicated knitting account, Made With Love By Tom Daley, which now has 1.4 million followers.

While Daley’s list of creations has included an Olympic medal cosy and an adorable dog sweater, the Team GB cardigan appears to be his most meaningful piece to date.

“When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future,” said Daley in an Instagram reveal post. “I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games! On the back I went for a classic @teamgb logo, the shoulders have a flag and GBR on them. For the front I wanted to keep it simple and I tried my best to embroider TOKYO in Japanese! What do you think?!”

The diver is currently auctioning off the cardi for The Brain Tumour Charity, in memory of his father Robert Daley, who died following a battle with brain cancer in 2011 aged 40.

Daley shared: “Since my knitting page is gaining momentum, I wanted to take the opportunity to try and raise some money for the @thebraintumourcharity in memory of my Dad! Any donations would be greatly appreciated.”