Gucci Announces Scholarship & Fund For People Of Color

Gucci announced it will begin accepting applications for the second round of its Gucci Changemakers initiative, which was created to support inclusive communities through scholarships and impact funds. Through the funds, the luxury label aims to diversify the landscape of the fashion industry, while also supporting underserved groups across the country by funding various nonprofit groups. The initiative launched in 2019, and so far, Gucci has already invested more than $2 million in community funding and scholarship programs.

In addition, for the second year, the Gucci Changemakers x CFDA Scholars by Design program will fund one scholarship award for up to $20,000. The 2020-2021 Gucci Changemakers x CFDA Scholars by Design award seeks to foster equitable, diverse, and inclusive futures in the American fashion industry with a $20,000 scholarship award for women of color.

“The Gucci North America x CFDA Scholars by Design award is the foundation to developing and empowering future female leaders of color in fashion, so that their particularly vital contributions and voices can resonate, inspire, and transform the consciousness of the industry towards equitable representation at all levels,” CaSandra Diggs, president of the CFDA, said in a press release. “We are very pleased to continue the partnership with Gucci Changemakers and Gucci North America, which will further the CFDA’s important work to create a fashion industry that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.”

Through support from the Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund, past recipients such as the ACLU of Louisiana was able to launch its report “Justice Can’t Wait,” an outline highlighting Louisiana’s incarceration statistics. And Design Core Detroit’s Design in the City program, which supports Detroit’s emerging fashion designers and local businesses with a focus on women and people of color, was able to support eight installations, 20 designers, 134 local businesses, and six neighborhoods.

To apply, visit the following links: Scholarship Program, Impact Fund, and Gucci North America x CFDA Scholars by Design.