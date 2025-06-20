Flaunting thongs was the fashion power move in 2023, thanks in no small part to the Y2K style resurgence and its most fervent ambassadors such as Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber. In recent years, however, celebs’ lingerie preferences have changed. The likes of Dakota Johnson and Florence Pugh began rejecting the pro-chafing propaganda and, instead, wearing the stringy item’s polar opposite: comfortable, roomy, and covered granny panties. The latest adventurous icon to trade her butt-baring underpinnings for your gran’s fave was Elsa Hosk.

Elsa’s Teeny Lace Mini

Hosk stays abreast of the buzziest trends as a tastemaker and ready-to-wear entrepreneur. She does, after all, consistently release drops through Helsa Studio that tap into current tastes. On Wednesday, June 18, the model proved she knows her fashion ABCs by rocking a look straight from the archives — Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection, to be exact.

She wore a lacy LBD with a micro mini hemline, long sleeves, and an empire cut, a piece she got from vintage e-tailer Vestiaire. She captioned the look with the triumph of a thrift shopper who knew she scored. “There’s something special about wearing a piece with a story,” she wrote on Instagram. To this day, Tom Ford’s reign at Gucci remains one of the most iconic eras of the brand, and his collections are some of the most coveted (read: expensive). The dress, for example, is going for $8K on another website.

Instagram/hoskelsa

Her Granny Undies Surprise

Though coquettish, the lacy babydoll dress was also spicy thanks to its see-through fabrication. Hosk leaned into the peekaboo effect and paired the look with a pair of vibrant leaf-green granny panties that popped underneath the delicate fabric.

Instagram/hoskelsa

The color choice was far from random, of course. Together with the outfit, Hosk shared a photo of her styling reference, a 1996 Gucci campaign with a similar lace LBD styled with green undies (it was inspired by a runway look worn by a young Kirsty Hume from the same season.)

Hosk accessorized the look with relatively simple, stringy all-black adornments. She wore a string bolo tie knotted as a choker. The thin strands were mirrored on her feet with her strappy heeled sandals. She completed the outfit with black sunglasses and a messy updo cinched by a claw clip, proving that the hair accessory can be chic.

Her style remains unmatched.