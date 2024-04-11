NYLON Magazine is officially back. To celebrate its 25-year anniversary, the early 2000s alt girl bible has made its print return, after nearly a decade as a digital-only publication. Naturally, they tapped the ultimate early 2000s alt girl to front their inaugural issue: the queen herself, Gwen Stefani.

The collaboration felt all too appropriate, given that Stefani famously covered the magazine for its June/July 2000 issue. Now, 24 years later, the NYLON alum is gracing its pages once more — cooler and chicer than ever.

A far cry from her grungy ’00s cover (which featured manic pixie dream girl hair and an American flag tank top), her present-day style choices were nothing short of high-fashion. And though the looks certainly highlighted her fashion evolution, each ensemble still featured a bit of that shock factor the singer is known for.

Gwen’s Elegant Crimson Folds

Every hollaback girl knows Stefani’s signature hue is, was, and always will be, red. She’s been rocking the brightest of cherry lips since her No Doubt days (and on her original NYLON cover, too). For the April 2024 issue, however, it wasn’t her lips painted red, but the masterpiece in which she was dressed.

The former Voice judge donned a sculptural number that would look right at home in an expensive LA art gallery. The crimson creation was designed by Iris Van Herpen, who’s known for her optical illusion manifold pleating. This particular design closely resembled a tropical, ombré-colored bloom.

Her Cool-Girl Leather Layers

In another layout, photographed by Domen & Van De Velde, Stefani changed into something more evocative of her punkier, cool-girl ethos. Styled by Jan-Michael Quammie Seks, her base ’fit was utterly sheer: a diaphanous top and equally translucent tights. Over it, she wore a quilted Seks jacket and matching skirt — both blanketed in silver spikes.

ICYMI: Her Manicure Was A Slay

As a makeup mogul herself, the GXVE Beauty founder's glam was, in a word, exquisite. Her fully-flushed glam, sleek mohawk-inspired updo, and stiletto-shaped nails were the icing on the fashion cake.

As a notable departure from her go-to red, “The Sweet Escape” singer tapped makeup artist Anthony H. Nguyen to create a neutral glossy lip. That said, her manicure was the stand-out accessory of the shoot. She went ultra-long, with a cool-toned silver chrome polish painted at the base for a reverse French tip of sorts.

Taking the look to the next level, the tips of her nails were decorated with futuristic details akin to bubbles in crystal clear water. Celeb-loved manicurist Eri Ishizu, who frequently works with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Laverne Cox, used products from The GelBottle Inc to achieve the vibe.

Stefani’s heavy metal manicure perfectly matched the metallic breast plate she wore later in the shoot. Designed by Buerlangma, the piece looked like liquid silver swirled across her chest. It was the perfect add-on to her angular Balenciaga gown.

Photo by Domen & Van De Velde

No one could have done it better.