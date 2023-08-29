Beauty

20 Silver Nail Ideas, From Chrome French Tips To 3D Metallic Details

Because Beyoncé said to wear silver.

Here are design ideas for silver nails, from chrome French tips to metallic glitter nail polish.
@disseynails
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

As of May 2023, Beyoncé (and her eldest daughter, Blue) have been making their way across the world, performing her iconic Renaissance album for adoring fans — and will continue to tour through October of this year, too.

For nearly three hours most nights — and through rain-filled storms — Bey is all but singing her heart out and hitting intricate choreography alongside each word, with quick outfit changes that feature an eye-catching body harness, a full-on bumble bee moment, and a few disco ball-inspired couture pieces for good measure.

Fans of the album will likely know that chromatic silvers and glistening metallic hues are a major marker of the Renaissance era. And being that it’s officially Virgo SZN (which is Beyoncé’s zodiac sign), the icon has taken to Instagram to ask a tiny favor of her tour-bound fans.

In a now-expired Instagram story, she stated: “My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.”

In need of some on-trend nail art inspo ahead of your Renaissance Tour date? Here are ideas for 20 silver nails — from chrome “more is more” 3D tips to metallic press-ons — that will perfectly match your ‘fit.

Megan Fox’s Mosaic Mani

Created by Brittney Boyce for Fox, it’s no secret that clear mosaic nails are a major nail art trend for fall.

“More Is More” Jeweled Mani

Taking cues from A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski, these “more is more” nails feature unique art on every single tip.

3D Chrome French Tips

Upgrade some silver-tipped Frenchies with trendy 3D texture on each tip.

So Star-Crossed

Cover your neutral manicure with some perfectly painted silver stars.

Understated Glazed Press-Ons

Need a tour mani in a pinch? These Cream Glazed Donut press-ons are the perfect light silver hue.

Sydney Sweeney’s Bedazzled Set

Painted by Zola Ganzorigt using OPI, the duo went for statement-making nails to match Sweeney’s high-volume hair at this year’s Met Gala.

Flame On

Draw some chrome flame designs on black French tips for a fiery nail art design.

Studded Silver Cuffs

For the mani minimalists, some understated silver cuffs are an easy go-to.

Jennifer Lopez’s Micro French Moment

Painted by her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik, Lopez went full glam mode with this Aprés Nail-lacquered micro French set.

Disco Diva

Inspired by Bey’s disco cowboy hat on the album’s visuals, these silver nails beautifully reflect the light.

Metallic French Press-On Nails

For the French manicure lovers of the world, these Metallic French press-on nails give a salon-quality look in just a few short minutes.

Silver Swirls

Elevate some ultra-sharp stiletto Frenchies with some Renaissance-inspired swirls.

Glitter French Tips

Silver French tips are made all the more eye-catching with a bit of glitter.

Madelyn Cline’s Subtle Silver Gems

Created by Zola Ganzorigt using OPI products, Cline’s classic glazed donut tips are decorated nail with a fleur de lis decal for the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala.

Full-On Alien Superstar

For fans of the track ALIEN SUPERSTAR, this unique mani is surely for you.

Silver Chrome Press-On Nails

These reflective Mirror Mirror press-ons give your nails that edgy vibe.

Monochromatic Manicure

In lieu of a sheer pink base color, these monochromatic silver nails feature a soft dove grey instead.

Written In The Stars

Like a glistening night sky, these glittering stars are made all the more glamorous with tiny rhinestones.

Put A Ring On It

Adorn your tips with some on-trend nail jewelry.

Cool Girl Details

Add some cool chromatic details to a low-key, “quiet luxury” manicure.