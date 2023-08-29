20 Silver Nail Ideas, From Chrome French Tips To 3D Metallic Details

As of May 2023, Beyoncé (and
her eldest daughter, Blue) have been making their way across the world, performing her iconic for adoring fans — and will continue to tour through October of this year, too. Renaissance album
For
nearly three hours most nights — and through rain-filled storms — Bey is all but singing her heart out and hitting intricate choreography alongside each word, with quick outfit changes that feature an eye-catching body harness, a full-on bumble bee moment, and a few disco ball-inspired couture pieces for good measure.
Fans of the album will likely know that chromatic silvers and glistening metallic hues are a major marker of the
Renaissance era. And being that it’s officially Virgo SZN (which is Beyoncé’s zodiac sign), the icon has taken to Instagram to ask a tiny favor of her tour-bound fans.
In a now-expired Instagram story, she stated: “My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.”
In need of some on-trend
nail art inspo ahead of your Renaissance Tour date? Here are ideas for 20 silver nails — from chrome “more is more” 3D tips to metallic press-ons — that will perfectly match your ‘fit. “More Is More” Jeweled Mani
Taking cues from A-listers like
Emily Ratajkowski, these “more is more” nails feature unique art on every single tip. 3D Chrome French Tips
Upgrade some silver-tipped Frenchies with trendy 3D texture on each tip.
So Star-Crossed
Cover your neutral manicure with some perfectly painted silver stars.
Understated Glazed Press-Ons
Need a tour mani in a pinch? These
Cream Glazed Donut press-ons are the perfect light silver hue. Sydney Sweeney’s Bedazzled Set Flame On
Draw some chrome flame designs on black French tips for a fiery nail art design.
Studded Silver Cuffs
For the mani minimalists, some understated silver cuffs are an easy go-to.
Jennifer Lopez’s Micro French Moment Disco Diva
Inspired by Bey’s disco cowboy hat on the album’s visuals, these silver nails beautifully reflect the light.
Metallic French Press-On Nails
For the French manicure lovers of the world, these
Metallic French press-on nails give a salon-quality look in just a few short minutes. Silver Swirls
Elevate some ultra-sharp stiletto Frenchies with some Renaissance-inspired swirls.
Glitter French Tips
Silver French tips are made all the more eye-catching with a bit of glitter.
Madelyn Cline’s Subtle Silver Gems
Created by
Zola Ganzorigt using OPI products, Cline’s classic glazed donut tips are decorated nail with a fleur de lis decal for the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala. Silver Chrome Press-On Nails
These reflective
Mirror Mirror press-ons give your nails that edgy vibe. Monochromatic Manicure
In lieu of a sheer pink base color, these monochromatic silver nails feature a soft dove grey instead.
Written In The Stars
Like a glistening night sky, these glittering stars are made all the more glamorous with tiny rhinestones.
Put A Ring On It
Adorn your tips with some on-trend nail jewelry.
