In today’s style circuit, almost every fashion it girl is an advocate for the exposed bra. In the past year alone, the NSFW statement has dominated magazine covers, fashion month runways, the red carpet, and even sultry holiday campaigns.

However, decades before lingerie-bearing ensembles became a sartorial norm for the celebrity set, Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the trailblazers who standardized the look before the turn of the millennium. And she did it at one of her biggest movie premieres to date.

Gwyneth's Glitzy Sheer Number

Just a few months before taking home her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Shakespeare In Love, Paltrow walked the red carpet at rom-com’s New York City premiere.

On Dec. 3, 1998 — almost 25 years ago to the day — she posed for photographers in an Oscar-worthy sheer gown from Giorgio Armani. Intricately embellished with pearlescent periwinkle beads, the maxi dress featured a sleek column silhouette with a high neck. The ultra-romantic selection perfectly aligned with her role as William Shakespeare’s love interest.

Her look was pure Shakespearean romance, but the see-through fabric added an unexpected spicy element to the final ’fit — a subtle, yet alluring addition today’s A-listers can’t get enough of. Underneath, Paltrow wore a beige bra that acted as both underwear and accessory.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

A Moment For Her Accessories

The Hollywood set has never let 30-degree weather deter them from a see-through ensemble — in fact, many have mastered it, Paltrow included. The key? Covering up just enough to avoid frostbite.

For her winter premiere, Paltrow combated the cold with a chic charcoal shawl, major fashion player in the ’90s. Stars like Angelina Jolie, Winona Ryder, and Uma Thurman were constantly draping scarves across their shoulders during that era.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Paltrow herself was on a shawl streak back then — she wore a cream satin version to a 1995 premiere, a black velvet one at the 1996 Golden Globe Awards, a baby pink one atop a ballgown at the 1999 BAFTAs, and so many more. It’s high time we bring this trend back.