The Kardashian/Jenner siblings sure know how to break the internet. Almost a decade after her older sister Kim Kardashian’s cheeky shoot, Kendall Jenner is following in her headline-making footsteps.

Jenner wore nothing but a string of Christmas lights around her bare butt in a risqué photo shoot of her very own.

Kendall’s Butt, Fashion Icon

In June, the model made waves after she walked in Jacquemus’ fashion show pantsless, wearing a necklace just like Princess Diana’s. Over the weekend, Jenner and Jacquemus set the fashion world abuzz, once again, with the reveal of their latest campaign.

The French label shared a teaser photo of the KUWTK alum, the brand’s newly minted ambassador. And though Jenner is the brand’s new face, the pic highlighted a different body part altogether: her booty.

With her back turned to the camera, Jenner (queen of daring ensembles), wore a shearling bra-esque item equipped with a belted latch. Though she was promoting a fashion brand, her bum was totally unclothed. The only form of adornment she did have was a strand of multicolor Christmas lights twisted around her moistened hips.

Breaking The Internet, Jenner Style

Both festive and racy, the moment immediately sent FashionTok buzzing. And the excitement felt all too familiar. It echoed the world’s reaction to another booty-centric holiday photo from years past: Kim Kardashian’s famous PAPER magazine cover.

A Cheeky Homage: “Kim Kardashian broke the internet in 2014 with her ‘glazed donut butt’ and this campaign seems to be a play on that. Cheeks shining with condensation, Kendall’s booty-forward photo is undeniably reminiscent of the iconic shoot.” — Kelsey Stiegman, Bustle’s Senior Fashion Editor

PAPER Magazine

More Where That Came From...

More photos from the campaign found the KUWTK alum blanketed in festive ensembles that span the spectrum of revealing fashion — from winter-ready snow suits to undies-only ensembles.

Photographed by Drew Vickers, one photo featured Jenner lounging on a couch in nothing but cream-colored panties and a Santa hat.

In another shot, Jenner rocked her now-signature pantsless look. She wore an ivory sweatshirt and paired it with nothing but underpants. Meanwhile, her feet were tucked into matching cream socks and a pair of orange skis.

A merry Christmas to all, indeed.