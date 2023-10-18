Gwyneth Paltrow, entrepreneur and influencer extraordinaire, built her brand by bestowing her highly-coveted seal of approval upon products and regimens — whether that’s skincare, smoothies, or the now-infamous yoni eggs. Her latest co-signed trend, however, is of the sartorial variety: the no-pants look.

The Goop founder rocked the daring fashion aesthetic on the cover of Bustle’s Beauty Issue — and she’s never looked better.

Gwyneth’s Red-Hot Bustle Cover

Fronting Bustle’s latest issue, released on Oct. 18, Paltrow went the daring route in a fiery red ensemble that was utterly see-through. On top, she wore a sheer long-sleeve top from Gucci that was ruched at the waist. The diaphanous fabric chicly showed her monogrammed bra, also from the Italian label.

“It was really about showing skin in a way that was modern.”

The rest of her look was equally, if not more, risqué. Paltrow eschewed bottoms, wearing nothing but a pair of sheer Calzedonia tights in the same venomous red hue. Like her top and its coordinating bra, the cherry-colored tights put her cheeky underwear on full display.

Tiffany Reid, Senior Vice President of Fashion at Bustle Digital Group, styled Paltrow for the cover. She calls the vision “the art of undressing.”

Photo by Ellen Von Unwerth

“The fashion direction was about incorporating a sexiness and confidence that Gwyneth embodies so well,” says Reid.

Photo by Ellen Von Unwerth

In fact, the entire fashion ethos was about the joy of celebrating skin, in honor of Paltrow’s newly-launched clean skincare line, Good Clean Goop. Reid adds:

“It was really about showing skin in a way that was modern and not overtly sexy; Playing with the art of undressing or being undone, sweaters with a panty, silk tanks with no bras, and sheer bits that show your underpinnings in a playful way.”

She Wore Hollywood’s Favorite Bra

Like many of the items Paltrow promotes, her designer undergarments were luxurious to say the least. Together with her thong, the set costs a whopping $800.

It may well be worth the investment, however, as several other stylish celebs have rocked the same exact double-G lingerie, albeit in different hues.

Photo by Ellen Von Unwerth

In August alone, both Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa wore the see-through item in pale pink and black, respectively. (Crystal-encrusted versions have also been making the rounds.)

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was spotted in the same underpinnings back in 2017, proving that the Gucci item has been a go-to for a hot minute.

More Undies, Right This Way

That wasn’t the only pantsless ensemble Paltrow donned in her Bustle cover story. Elsewhere in the article — alongside a chat with BDG Chief Content Officer Emma Rosenblum about her new skincare line and “super messy” life — she slipped into another look sans bottoms.

Her second undies-only outfit — all-white this time — starred high-rise knit briefs from Calle Del Mar, which were paired with a cozy cropped turtleneck from Schiaparelli. Keeping the ivory theme, the look was merchandised with white Louboutins.

Photo by Ellen Von Unwerth

Adding a dose of extravagance, she wore a massive, rhinestone-encrusted necklace from Schiaparelli that was covered in gilded, life-size oyster shells.

Photo by Ellen Von Unwerth

You heard it here first, people: skin is in.