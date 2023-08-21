Kendall Jenner effortlessly slips in and out of her many roles — supermodel, reality star, and entrepreneur included. But no matter which metaphorical hat she wears, Jenner always stays true to her signature style. These days, that means everything sheer.

True to form, the budding business mogul wore another gauzy ensemble over the weekend to attend a West Hollywood bash celebrating her brand 818 Tequila. Jenner donned a one-sided dress from Gucci with two layers of mesh — one pink and the other green. The skintight item, which fell just below her knees, also featured a lone long sleeve and had pockets of ruching throughout. It was also completely see-through.

Though the supermodel has been drawn to freeing the nipple as of late, she veered from her usual nip-forward aesthetic to fully flaunt her designer lingerie. The pale pink set — a matching triangle bra top and briefs — featured the Gucci monogram logo all over.

The KUWKT alum’s choice of footwear also kept with the diaphanous (and monogrammed) theme. Jenner wore rhinestone-encrusted mesh slingbacks, for a heeled take on the buzzy summer-friendly mesh flats trend. The gauzy part of the shoe also boasted the label’s famous double Gs. Finally, to complete the head-to-toe Gucci look styled by Jenner’s go-to stylist Dani Michelle, she toted a monogrammed shoulder bag.

Sheer perfection.