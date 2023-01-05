One of the many perks of being in a relationship (apart from the hotter sex, romantic fulfillment, and general joyfulness) is having unbridled access to your partner’s closet. Hashtag sharing is caring. I reckon Hailey Bieber would agree, as she just wore her hubby Justin’s necklace on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the model and beauty mogul posted a photo dump of bikini looks (bless her). The first photo showed Bieber, looking ever so chic, in a mismatched, black-and-white printed bikini top — one side pineapple-printed and the other mushroom — and flared, high-rise jeans. Around her neck hung the kitschy mushroom necklace Justin wears on repeat — that, or a nearly-identical design.

The silver ball chain featured colorful glass mushroom charms and is courtesy of Omnis Studios. (Keep scrolling to see how Justin accessorized a dapper suit with the same necklace.) This wonderfully whimsical style retails for $195 and is shoppable right now. To complete the playful neck stack, Bieber added a couple strands of pearls for good measure — a nice touch, indeed.

The carousel features more pics from her vacation in Jamaica, one of which includes a mint green cheeky bikini that she paired with a black Jacquemus bucket hat. Clearly, your girl has been thriving.

Want to get the fun look? Start by shopping her (or Justin’s?) exact necklace.