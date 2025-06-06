The words “cheugy” and “Hailey Bieber” don’t often go together. In fact, they’re rarely strung together in a sentence. The Rhode founder’s signature minimalist style sensibilities barely have wiggle room for louder, out-there trends or forgotten fads of decades past. One trend, however, slipped through the cracks.

On Thursday, June 5, Bieber dressed like it was 2012 and rocked a high-low silhouette. Back in its prime, the millennial-approved asymmetrical hemline punctuated skirts, dresses, and tops alike, until Gen Zers dubbed it the dreaded C-word with the best of them (see: skinny jeans, yoga pants, and more).

Bieber’s take on the former favorite, predictably, didn’t look like she was stuck in 2012 cosplay. No. She gave it the most 2025 update ever and wore it no-pants style.

Hailey’s High-Low Revival

Bieber posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories from what seems to be the set of a photo shoot. In it, she donned a cropped white tank with skinny straps, a closet staple. So far, so basic, right?

Nothing about her choice of bottoms, however, could be considered in the realm of simple. She wore shorts so tiny, they were practically boxers, with a bit of bubble detail. Paired with the plaid print and garterized waistband, it looked like she was wearing comfy undies and nothing else.

Instagram/haileybieber

Once you move your gaze to behind her legs, however, you’ll notice that the rest of her bottoms were draped asymmetrically, with the longest hemline hitting mid-calf. It’s a pantsless-high-low hybrid. She completed her look with skinny black sunglasses and equally inky sneakers.

Her Color-Coordinated Phone Case

Bieber will never leave the house without her trusty Rhode Lip Case ($38), one of the cult-favorite products from her beauty brand. On this occasion, she treated her phone cover as an accessory and matched it with her sage green bottoms like a pro.

Other Celebs Love The High-Low Trend

Bieber isn’t the only style star who’s recently tried to resuscitate the once-cheugy trend. In 2023, Emily Ratajkowski wore the silhouette to Paris Couture Week and gave it the sheer LBD treatment.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, early this year, Kylie Jenner also rocked the style in the form of a trench coat. Cropped in front and long in the back, her styling fell within the quiet luxury wheelhouse.

Let me hold your hand when I say this: the high-low hem is making a comeback.