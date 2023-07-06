Like many street style girlies, Emily Ratajkowski has been dipping into the early 2000s fashion archives for major style inspo. From Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic looks to the most divisive Y2K trends (read: whale tails), the model has rocked ‘em all.

Her most recent look to attend Paris Couture Week, however, is from a much more recent style era. And it’s one few dare to harken back to. I’m talking about the 2010s, where many trends have since been labeled the dreaded C-word: cheugy.

To attend the Viktor & Rolf show on Wednesday, Ratajkowski took a spin in a frilly LBD with a throwback twist. The My Body author donned a halter dress from the brand and styled it as a slip, tying the straps above her shoulders in little bows. With a cleavage-baring neckline, the slinky number dipped low in front and even lower at the back.

The most interesting part of her ‘fit, however, was the high-low silhouette that dominated skirts and dresses alike in the 2010s. Ratajkowski rocked the asymmetrical hem with a ruffled tulle trim that perfectly framed her dainty, strappy heeled sandals. Finally, she accessorized her minimal ensemble with black sunnies and kept her beauty look relaxed.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like the high-low’s other cheugy counterparts (i.e., skinny jeans and colored tights), the style might just be making a comeback — thanks to this stylish outing.