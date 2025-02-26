Add “designer” to Hailey Bieber’s ever-expanding résumé. After serving as FILA’s ambassador for years, starring in its sporty campaigns, the supermodel-turned-beauty entrepreneur is taking her relationship with the sportswear brand to the next level and dropping her first collab collection on March 6.

Hailey’s FILA Campaign

The Rhode founder first teased the drop on Tuesday, Feb. 25, on Instagram. Sharing photos from her campaign, which she naturally starred in, she revealed that the project was “[two] years in the making.”

Details are scant about the extent of the collection and its price points, but from the two teaser pics, Bieber is channeling retro FILA sensibilities.

In one photo, Bieber put her modeling prowess to good use, balancing a (brown) bag of produce in one hand and a croissant and drink in another. The ’fit she donned for the juggling act was fittingly sporty. She wore an inky sporty jacket with a mock neck zipped high up. For her bottoms, she wore an itty-bitty A-line miniskirt that looked versatile enough to take from the gym to dinner.

She accessorized with stud earrings and massive leather tote bag in the same inky hue.

In another photo, the model wore a black sweater with a striped V-neck neckline and a massive FILA logo.

Instagram/haileybieber

She Wore A Crop Top To The Party

That same day, Bieber and FILA threw a party to celebrate her new collection. Naturally, the model turned up to the fête decked out in the brand. She wore a black cropped sweatshirt with the words “FILA TECH” that completely bared her navel.

Giving style savants ideas on how to style the sporty piece, Bieber paired the look with something unexpected: a maxi skirt pulled down to her hips.

Instagram/haileybieber

Ever the minimalist, she skipped accessories save for delicate, diamond-clad pieces of jewelry, which included her engagement ring, a tennis necklace, and sparkly studs. She pulled her hair up in a slick bun and harkened to her signature espresso makeup.

Instagram/haileybieber

She does sportswear best.