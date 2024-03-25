For many, bras are a necessary evil, meant to be tolerated when necessary and abandoned at the earliest opportunity. For Hailey Bieber, however, they’re something to be celebrated.

The model has effectively made the undergarment her most-used accessory, giving it a starring role in some of her most talked-about looks. Whether she’s promoting Rhode’s bestselling products or fronting a Victoria’s Secret campaign, Bieber has a knack for the exposed undies look.

Another excellent example of this is her new FILA campaign, which is absolutely rife with bra-centric workout ensembles.

Hailey’s Crimson Sports Bra & Undies

The beauty mogul give sporty undergarments a saucy twist in a red hot hue. In one photo, Bieber donned a scoop-neck cotton bralette and matching briefs — both featuring a contrasting band printed with the FILA logo.

Committing to the bit, she wore neither a top nor bottom. Instead, she finished off the look with a reimagined vintage jacket, which is available for $160. Bieber tapped into her signature accessorizing technique, completing the look with chunky gold earrings and a minimalist chain necklace.

1 Sports Bra, 2 Ways

Bieber changed outfits a few more times for the sports giant, debuting several bra-focused ’fits. Leaning into the courtcore vibe, she put her own spin on the classic tennis whites. She paired a sports bra with a matching high-waist mini skirt.

She layered the set under a two-tone bomber jacket and added yet another pair of vintage-inspired earrings — a clear theme of the photo shoot.

Though Bieber modeled the same white-bright bra in the following shot, the vibes felt totally different. This time, she went for a streetwear look by adding a vintage-style canary yellow jacket and mid-rise pants.

Love this vibe for her, TBH.