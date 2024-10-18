Hailey Bieber’s accessories game just got a whole lot more personal — and honestly, we’re here for it. In a recent TikTok, the model casually flashed a new piece of gold jewelry — a $5,000 bracelet from HIE Hawaii, reports Page Six Style, engraved with her son’s name, Jack Blues. Sweet? Yes. A total style flex? Absolutely.

Motherhood’s clearly not slowing down her fashion sense — on the contrary, it’s only ramping up. With pieces as luxe and meaningful as this one, Bieber’s proving that sentimental jewelry doesn’t have to be earnest and can still be oh-so-chic.

Bling On Bling

As with any true style icon, one piece simply wasn’t enough for the Rhode founder. She stacked that engraved bracelet with another beauty from the same brand — the Tūtū Leslie Heirloom Bracelet, clocking in at a cool $5,400, according to Page Six — and the layered look was all understated glam.

According to HIE’s website, the 1881 Fleur de Lis was inspired by a rose gold bracelet that one of the founders, Noël Shaw, inherited from her great-great-great grandmother. It features two fleur de lis that are meant to epitomize light and life — all the more fitting for a new mom embarking on a new chapter. (And if Hailey’s wearing it, you know it means fans will likely be adding it to their wish lists ASAP.)

Sentimental Style Moments

Since welcoming Jack, Bieber’s added several personalized items to her jewelry collection, including a diamond “mom” ring and a gold necklace with her son’s initials in bubble letters from New York jewelry designer Alex Moss — similar to the “B” pendant she’s been wearing on repeat since 2023.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Moss, Bieber’s go-to jewelry designer, also created custom mushroom pendants for the model and hubby Justin’s fifth wedding anniversary in 2023.