Hailey Bieber has the entrepreneurial Midas touch. After the model launched her brand Rhode in 2022, she’s been staggering product releases in small drops, making a big hoopla about launching another peptide lip tint or a new skincare blend that promises to give users a Bieber-esque glazed donut glow. In turn, her product launches have become buzzy, highly anticipated events. In a span of three short years, the cult-followed brand has become so successful, that e.l.f. Beauty bought it for an eye-watering $1 billion in May. That’s beauty industry supremacy.

Under the new management, the model will serve as the brand’s chief creative officer and head of innovation under the new management. So don’t fret — you won’t see less of Bieber. In fact, on Monday, June 9, Bieber proved you’ll be seeing more of her when she posed in a new Rhode campaign in nothing but undies.

Hailey’s Undies-Forward Campaign

In her Instagram Stories, Bieber helped tease the upcoming launch of Rhode’s latest product: the Glazing Mist, a hydrating face spray for “instant glazed skin wherever you go.” As a surprise to no one, she starred in the corresponding materials.

Sitting atop a cream couch, Bieber wore a sheer fitted off-the-shoulder top with near-elbow length sleeves. Leaning into her love for the “no-pants” trend, she ditched bottoms altogether. Instead, she flaunted an itty-bitty thong and held the new Glazing Mist.

Instagram/haileybieber

Though the Glazing Mist won’t be available to shop until June 24, fans can already join the site’s waitlist to ensure they get their own 80ml bottle ($30).

Her Other Lingerie-Forward Look

Though her company is mostly focused on hyping its upcoming launch, Bieber took the opportunity to promote other Rhode products when she posted to the grid. She wore a similarly risqué look that spotlighted her undies.

Sprawled on top of a textured rug, she wore a black cropped camisole with a lace trim and similarly lacy straps. Once again, she went the pantsless, underwear-focused route in a teeny thong. The set looked like it could’ve been plucked straight out of her lingerie drawer.

Beside her were two other Rhode products: the Glazing Milk ($32), one of the brand’s hero products, and the Pineapple Refresh cleanser ($30).