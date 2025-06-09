Hailey Bieber has officially named a new summer 2025 drink. Per her latest Instagram post, she’ll be having “lemon drop martinis all summer long.” She even expertly matched her nails to her new cocktail of choice with pastel yellow polish. Like most things Bieber does, the post will influence a whole slew of her followers to try the citrusy drink. Such is her effect, after all. What caught my attention, however, was the string of bikinis featured in the photo dump — and the way she styled them.

Hailey’s Cowboycore Swim Look

For years, the Rhode founder has been a low-key bikini influencer, regularly dropping swim-centric campaigns rocking not one, but multiple bikinis, whether it’s for Victoria’s Secret’s swim line or the highly anticipated drops for her beauty brand, Rhode. And they’re rarely ordinary styles, either. Thus far, she’s worn seashell bras, fuzzy thongs, and monokinis with bunny ears, among other fun choices.

On June 8, Bieber shared photos from a beachside getaway. Naturally, her wardrobe of stringy bikinis was impeccably styled, channeling some of today’s biggest trends. Enter: her cowboycore look.

In one photo, Bieber went for a classic look. Though the classic triangle bra and stringy bottoms were nondescript, her styling was far from it. Instead of a typical cover-up worn around the waist, she wore a Y2K-style bolero sweater.

Then, to complete the all-black look, she topped it off with a felt cowboy hat, channeling the Beyoncé-approved Western accessory.

Like A Ballerina

From cowboys to ballerinas, Bieber pivoted to another TikTok-approved aesthetic when she subtly channeled balletcore at the beach. Leaving her black string bikini bottoms bare, she donned a cropped wrap top with a plunging neckline that resembled the coverups dancers wear to the studio.

Her “Cheugy” 2015-Inspired Groutfit

Elsewhere in the dump, she wore a trend resurrected from 2015: the “groutfit.” Named after its color palette, the drab style was once favored by the likes of Kim Kardashian before it landed in cheugyville with the rest of the 2010s hits. Bieber’s latest post, however, might just ignite the trend’s resurgence.

She wore a bra top, tied halter-style, and paired it with a stringy thong bikini that flaunted booty. She topped it off wth a cement-colored hooded jacket with ruched long sleeves and $24 sunglasses from Giant Vintage.

So good.