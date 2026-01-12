On Sunday night, all eyes were on the Golden Globes red carpet. But really, the party started on Saturday with W Magazine’s gala celebrating the publication’s annual Best Performances issue. The soirée, which was held in the penthouse of the Chateau Marmont hotel and presented by Christian Louboutin, was bustling with the buzziest W cover stars, including Sydney Sweeney, Emma Stone, and Michael B. Jordan. Of course, every attendee was dressed to the nines.

Everyone knows that the party doesn’t start until Lana del Rey arrives. Thankfully, she was the first to walk through the door, alongside her husband alligator wrangler Jeremy Dufrene. She was followed by W cover star Elle Fanning and her sister, Dakota Fanning. Apparently, the event was a bit of a family affair — Jacob Elordi arrived moments later, accompanied by his parents.

The guest list ranged from industry veterans (like Leonardo DiCaprio) to newcomers (including DiCaprio’s on-screen daughter, One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti). The stars sipped glasses of wine and mingled among larger-than-life posters of 2026’s Best Performance awardees.

Below, you’ll find some of the chicest it girls at the at the party.

Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were apparently attached at the hip the entire evening, as they posed together in coordinating neutral-toned ‘fits.

In a photo with Jenner and W’s editor-in-chief Sara Moonves, Bieber donned a strapless beige corset top from Stella McCartney with a plunging scoop neckline. She paired the top with low-waisted black trousers and pointed-toe heels. Bieber kept her accessories minimal, showing off her diamond earrings in her signature clean-girl slicked back hairdo.

Meanwhile, Jenner matched her bestie in a black and cream polka dot Valentino top, which featured a sweetheart neckline that was accentuated with a bow. She finished off her coquettecore look with a knee-length black skirt and gold ankle-strap sandals from The Row.

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney arrived at the Chateau Marmont in a sculptural number by Cong Tri. The Housemaid star wore a mini dress made of draped white ribbons, which were layered over a sheer base. On the carpet, she posed with her Euphoria co-stars Elordi and Maude Apatow.

J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez hit the dance floor as soon as she arrived at the party, showing off her moves in a Zuhair Murad Couture gown from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The sheer burgundy dress featured intricate beading that covered her bodice before fading out, mimicking the look of a cheeky bodysuit. Lopez coupled the bedazzled look with a matching fur stole. Le Silla platform pumps and matching wine-red jewelry finished off her party ‘fit.

Kaia Gerber

Some of Hollywood’s most fabulous families made an appearance at W’s party, including supermodel mother-daughter duo Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Gerber and Crawford chose to wear matching all-black party looks. The Bottoms star sported a wool crepe dress with a plunging neckline and patent leather pumps from Givenchy, while her mom chose a black halter top and black pants.

Elle Fanning

Fanning spent most of the celebration on the party’s dance floor, but she took a few breaks to pose for photos. In them, Fanning posed in her black sequined mini dress from Gucci’s pre-Fall 2026 collection. She paired the dress with black tights and pointed-toe heels.

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz was a sight to behold in eye-catching neon. For the party, the Batman actress donned a bright green cowl neck slip dress from Saint Laurent. She chose unexpected accessories for her ‘fit, pairing the dress with bright red sandals and custom earrings embedded with pink gems from jewelry label Jessica McCormack.

Odessa A’zion

Odessa A’zion had a breakout year in 2025, whether she was landing jokes in I Love LA or acting opposite Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme. A’zion has quickly become one of the most-watched stars on every red carpet, W’s included. For the party, she sported a black silk button-down with a massive cutout, low-waisted jeans, and an oversized belt. Round sunglasses, a stack of silver necklaces, and a cuff bracelet completed the look.