Some celebs reserve their style A-game for awards shows, but Sydney Sweeney isn’t one of them. The Euphoria star serves year-round, regardless of whether there’s a televised style opportunity.

This past weekend, for example, Sweeney attended two pre-Golden Globes parties in a pair of minidresses — one black, one white — that showcased her fashion prowess.

Sydney’s Pre-Golden Globes LBD

On Friday, Jan. 9, Sweeney hit up a party at The Beverly Hills Hotel, co-hosted by Variety and Golden Globes, in a little black dress. While the wardrobe staple tends to look drab, the actor’s choice was anything but.

Styled by Molly Dickson, she wore a draped confection from Vivienne Westwood, which featured an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline. One side of the dress was a typical scooped strapless cut, while the other extended into a full cap sleeve.

The Anyone But You star let the dress take center stage and did away with statement jewelry. Instead, she opted for a sparkly ring and earrings partially hidden by her effortlessly curled blonde bob.

Another timeless piece finished off her look: peep-toe pumps. The toe-baring footwear was a millennial favorite back in the 2010s, and like many trends formerly considered cringe, the shoe style is making a comeback. If you were considering investing in a pair, consider this your sign.

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Her Fringed LWD

The following day, the Housemaid actor attended the annual Best Performances Party hosted by W Magazine held at the Chateau Marmont. Opting for another neutral, Sweeney wore an LWD, the LBD’s typically summery cousin.

Similar to her first mini, this Cong Tri design also had a teeny hemline with a sheer base. While both the upper and lower halves of the dress were enveloped in fringe, the torso featured an exaggeratedly long overlay, pulled to the side and tied into a bundle that slid all the way to the floor.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also similar to her first look, Sweeney wore footwear that flaunted her toes, albeit under sheer mesh fabric. Her square-toed “naked” pumps brought the whole ensemble together.