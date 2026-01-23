Hailey Bieber’s Layered Sports Bra Made Workout Clothes Look Chic

Hailey Bieber knows how to dress down. While the model regularly goes pantless for her Rhode campaigns and is noticed for her spicy corpcore looks, what really makes headlines is her workout clothes. Yes, really. Bieber is a lover of pilates, and she seems to put just as much thought into her exercise clothes as her formal looks.

Earlier this week, Bieber was spotted leaving West Hollywood’s Architecture Cafe on one of her famed post-workout walks to her car. As usual, her exercise attire managed to raise eyebrows, with Bieber turning athleisure into a complex and layered look, while still managing to stay casual.

Hailey’s Layered Athleisure

She donned a strapless light brown tube bra over a fitted dark brown tank top, featuring a plunging halter-neck collar and slightly cropped hem, to create a layered workout ensemble. She paired her dual tops with stretchy flared yoga pants, which she scrunched up on one side to create a high-low contrast.

She topped her ’fit with a khaki-hued cargo track jacket, featuring a boxy frame and oversized pockets. As for accessories, she kept things sporty with black cat-eye sunglasses, white crew socks, and a pair of black-and-gray Salomon sneakers with bold accents.

BACKGRID

Bieber completed her look with diamond stud earrings, because going to the gym doesn’t mean you can’t wear some jewels. But despite the subtle bling, her standout accessories were the many things she managed to balance in one hand, including an iced coffee, her iPhone, an unknown sealed jar, and a takeout food container. If anything, this proved her true athletic prowess.

Hailey’s Fave Pilates Top

Bieber loves workout attire so much that she’ll even wear it at home in bed. In July, she shared a selfie on her Instagram Story sporting a grayish-tan wrap top from Form, a favorite for many “Pilates Princesses.” The garment featured a plunging V-neck, a cropped hem that exposed her midriff, and a wrap-tie belt that was knotted in front.

Instagram/haileybieber

She paired her top with cozy, low-rise pants, proving that athleticwear can also double as pajamas.