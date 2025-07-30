Summer 2025 is ushering in the dawn of new blouse trends poised to dominate in the coming months. The humble tank, for example, once relegated to off-duty days, was given the high-fashion treatment on runways and among A-listers like Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez. Another style that’s growing in popularity is the twisted strap top beloved by the Kardashians and Jenners. Hailey Bieber, however, has set her sights on something entirely different: the wrap.

Though the style is far from new, the tie-around piece has been experiencing a resurgence as an offshoot of the buzzy balletcore. But its current crop of loyalists are Pilates girlies, more lovingly referred to as Pilates Princesses. Though its typical locale is a workout studio, it was most recently spotted somewhere more exciting: Bieber’s Instagram story.

Hailey’s “Pilates Princess” Moment

On Tuesday, July 29, the Rhode founder shared a selfie from bed. Propped against her ivory pillows, she wore an oat-colored wrap top from Form, which sells for $78. The piece featured classic details, including long sleeves, a décolletage-flaunting neckline, and a long string she looped around her bodice and knotted in front. Her wardrobe choice also abruptly ended at the waist, fully exposing her stomach.

A Justin Bieber Shoutout

Though the rest of her outfit in the story was barely visible, a peep of low-rise gray pants made it into the frame. Hours later, she posted another story, this time featuring only her footwear. The solo shoutout made sense, after all, the textured white sneakers she wore were from her husband’s newly launched brand, Skylrk. Clearly in workout attire, she paired it with socks and gray leggings. Though the posting was hours apart, this photo could be the lower half of her ’fit.

She Loves The Style

Bieber has been wearing the Pilates girl-fave for a while now — even at the beach. Early in June, she posted a dump of bikinis, which included a photo featuring string bikini bottoms and a cropped wrap top in black — a surprising choice in the sweltering heat.

Knowing Bieber’s influence, you’ll likely see the wrap top in the wild — not just the Pilates studio.