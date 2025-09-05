Get your wallets ready, beauty girls. Hailey Bieber has just made everyone’s dreams come true: as of Thursday, Sept. 4, Rhode is now available at Sephora in the US and Canada. Fans have been clamoring for this moment since the model launched her brand in 2022, especially since most of its limited-edition drops sell out immediately. Now, mere months after e.l.f. Beauty purchased Bieber’s brand in a billion-dollar deal, Rhode is officially expanding into retail.

To celebrate the partnership, Sephora and Rhode mounted several activations in New York, which Bieber attended. Predictably, she turned the city’s streets into her own personal runway, changing several times in a span of a day. And her looks? All CEO-worthy, of course, with her signature risqué flavor.

Hailey’s Corp Sleaze Moment

On Thursday, to attend an event in Midtown, Bieber wore an outfit befitting of a business mogul. She took the elements of a traditional pantsuit and zhuzhed it up like the fashion girl she is. Instead of wearing a matching set, the model went the two-toned route, pairing her semi-flared black trousers with a buttercream jacket. The materials were different, too. Her blazer was crafted in buttery leather for that cool-girl vibe she effortlessly exudes. Finally, though traditional suiting typically includes a blouse, she ditched that item altogether. Instead, she flaunted her lacy black brassiere. Spicy.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed her sleek look with low-key accessories, including heeled mules, a clutch she tucked under one arm, and teeny sunglasses.

Her Archival Donna Karan

That same day, Bieber headed to NYC’s Times Square and changed into co-ords as old as she is. She dipped into Donna Karan’s Spring 1996 archives and came away with a shiny cement gray long-sleeved blouse with a plunging V-neckline and a matching micro miniskirt. Going monochromatic, she wore similarly-hued pumps and silver-rimmed sunglasses.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

She Loves CEO-Core

Heading to another neighborhood, Bieber changed again. This time, she wore a silky turquoise blouse unbuttoned for a deep, DIY plunge, and matching silky trousers.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

A black skirt suit was her ’fit of choice later that night, which included a pencil skirt and a cinched leather jacket for a blazer.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Finally, for her fifth look that day, she kept it sleek in a fitted long-sleeved shirt, trousers, and pointed-toe pumps.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Exposed Undies Campaign

Of course, to match her IRL looks, the Rhode announcement came with a corresponding spicy campaign. Behold, Bieber wearing an oat-colored button-down, left unfastened to expose her matching lingerie.

Iconic.