It’s been two weeks since Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and the Rhode founder has been giving fans glimpses into her maternity style ever since — though if you’ve been keeping track of her outfits over the years, you’ll find it’s not too far off from the way she’s always dressed.

Over the long weekend, Bieber shared a handful of outfit details on Instagram that made it evident that she won’t be subscribing to traditional maternity attire. Pregnant or not, her style is still very much her style, and she’s got the crop tops to prove it.

Her latest looks included a bright-colored baby tee that left her belly exposed and a two-piece leather ensemble that felt like something straight out of Rihanna’s maternity wardrobe, both of which are worth turning to for summer outfit inspo.

Hailey Bieber’s Leather Maternity Outfit

According to the fan page ‘Hailey Bieber Closet’ on Instagram, the model’s cropped leather vest and matching jacket are both by Alexander Wang. Ever a stomach-baring queen, she left the set unbuttoned so that her bump was on full display.

She balanced out the edginess of the look with a pair of black trousers, which elevated it into the sort of “cool-girl corporate core” fans have come to expect from the style icon. And in true Hailey Bieber fashion, she topped things off with some slim sunglasses from Giant Vintage that added a nice little ’90s twist. (Fun fact: This is the third pair of sunnies she’s worn from the vintage retailer in the past few weeks).

Her Baby Tee Maternity Look

In a more laidback approach to maternity style, Bieber donned a slub-cotton baby T-shirt from buzzy fashion brand Miu Miu with — once again — a pair of black slacks (get you some pants that can do both!).

She matched the tee’s bright yellow color to a striped crochet-knit bucket hat from the brand It’s Memorial Day, which was fitting for the holiday weekend. You may recognize the cap as the same one Kylie Jenner wore back in January, meaning it’s now got a double stamp of A-lister approval.

Within weeks of announcing her pregnancy, the model wasted no time in solidifying herself as a maternity style icon. Fans have already gotten a good amount of outfit inspo from Mrs. Bieber and her bump, but the summer has only just started, and I for one am waiting with bated breath to see what she steps out in next.