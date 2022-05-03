Well, I didn’t have “wedding dresses for the Met Gala” on my 2022 bingo card, but here we are!

Alongside style stars like Kylie Jenner and Miranda Kerr, Hailey Bieber showed up to this year’s Met Gala festivities completely devoid of the “gilded glamour” theme. The model wore a creamy white gown, with a high-cut neckline, an open back, and a high-high slit. She then draped her already silk-clad frame in a matching feather-trimmed robe. The model’s look is certainly worthy of adding to your “Wedding Inspo” Pinterest board, whether you’ve got ring or not.

Her Saint Laurent gown was not to be overshadowed, however, so she opted for a classic, slicked-back middle-part bun and natural makeup. While it could be argued that she is not 100% on theme for the gilded take on “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Bieber is repping the Old-Hollywood aesthetic that resulted from the economic changes of the gilded age.

This is the complete opposite look compared to her and husband Justin Bieber’s all-black matching look, from last year’s gala. That being said, she did wear Saint Laurent then, as well. For the past few years Bieber has committed to a full monochrome look — 2019 was millennial pink, 2021 was an all-black look, and this year brought us white-on-white. Is it too early to start thinking about what she might wear next year?

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images