Hailey Bieber has proven herself to be a master of the quiet luxury aesthetic. While out and about, the model veers towards sophisticated statement pieces in neutral shades, like structural LBDs, sleek blazers, and luxurious trench coats. But she always finds a way to make it just a little more interesting, whether by forgetting to wear pants or adding a surprise pop of color.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Bieber’s take on the corporate core trend is spicy yet elevated, as evidenced when she posted snapshots from her recent Aspen getaway with husband Justin Bieber on Instagram.

Hailey’s Corpcore Mini

For one of her Aspen outings, Bieber traded her aprés ski wardrobe for a corpcore aesthetic. She donned a sleek oversized black blazer that was tailored to perfection, with extra-long sleeves and an extended V-neck. She kept her top and bottom buttons undone, giving a peek at her skin-colored minidress underneath.

Rather than wear a pair of corporate-friendly slacks, Bieber forgot to wear pants altogether, instead pairing her look with sheer black tights.

She completed her outfit with black pointed-toe pumps and slim black oval sunglasses. She also carried a matching oversized messenger-style clutch that would be perfect for the boardroom.

Hailey’s Aspen Wardrobe

While in Aspen, Bieber had a girls’ night with her close friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner at Casa Tua, and all of them served major mob wife vibes.

The Rhode founder wore a floor-length gray-and-black fur coat from Ferragamo’s Resort 2025 collection, with oversized lapels and sleeves. In fact, the stunning coat was so voluminous that it completely hid her outfit underneath, except for her flat-toed black patent leather boots.

SPOT / The Daily Stardust / BlueLoveImages / LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

She completed the look with the same pair of black oval sunglasses, which are becoming a go-to for her. Like her mastery of quiet luxury, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.