Hailey Bieber Wore Underwear As Pants & NGL, I’m Kind Of Into it

It’s been a while since model Hailey Bieber made a Fashion Week runway appearance. And for those hoping for a rare Bieber sighting this New York Fashion Week were, alas, disappointed.

What she did do, however, was bless fashion girlies with a slay worthy of an audience — on a makeshift runway (read: hallway) no less.

Hailey’s Undies-Forward Look

Recently, Bieber has been preoccupied with building her skincare empire, Rhode. But despite her entrepreneurial focus, Bieber never forgets her fashion roots.

She eschewed rocked a look befitting of the buzziest catwalks — and one seen on many of them: the no-pants trend. Decked out fully in Coperni, a cult favorite fashion brand, Bieber wore a loose-fit, windbreaker-style bodysuit — and little else.

With the aura of heavy-duty outerwear, the black jacket featured a dramatic collar and an underwear-style bottom. Bieber embraced the no-pants situation — one she’s very familiar with — and wore the look with sheer tights from Calzedonia.

Styled by her go-to image architect Dani Michelle, only her Coperni onesie leaned sporty. The look was merchandised with decidedly feminine accessories, including: a gilded Tiffany & Co. necklace and sleek, pointed-toe slingbacks.

Hailey’s Flowy Extensions

Though her ’fit isn’t exactly Valentine’s Day-coded, she kept her beauty look included subtle touches of pin. She kept to the “strawberry glaze” theme — in makeup-speak, that translates to flushes of dusty rose on her lids, cheeks, and glossed lips.

Beauty girls will also notice Bieber made a big change to her ’do. Her hair is much longer than her followers are used to. Instead of her sunkissed bob, the Rhode founder pivoted to long strands in a rich shade of chocolate.