The rise of “quiet luxury” as a viral trend can largely be attributed to Sofia Richie and her ascent to TikTok stardom. However, long before Richie became the poster child of the “stealth wealth” aesthetic, one fashion icon had already mastered the sophisticated look: Hailey Bieber.

Her style DNA overlaps heavily with that of the buzzy trend. Bieber has a knack for sophisticated neutrals — a tenet of the “stealth wealth” vibe — favoring tans, blacks, grays, and beiges over more adventurous hues. Even when she does wear color, like a bright pop of cherry red, she goes for monochromatic pairings that quietly command attention.

Beyond her color preferences, Bieber consistently sticks to simpler, more understated silhouettes. Think: column dresses, oversized coats, and tailored suits. Even when accessorizing, the Rhode founder typically favors low-key gold jewelry, minimalist black sunnies, and timeless footwear, such as elegant pointed pumps, loafers, or strappy sandals.

Her looks may have sophisticated flair, but they’re never boring. In fact, they’re often effortlessly cool and, sometimes, a bit spicy. Ahead, peruse some of Bieber’s best “quiet luxury” looks. Trust me, she’s the unsung hero of the buzzy style.

An Elevated Trench Coat

Khaki trench coats are a longtime “old money” staple, just ask Kendall Jenner. So it’s no surprise that Bieber incorporates the item into her fashion repertoire. Adding a level of grunge to her ’fit, she styled a cropped iteration of the closet staple with knee-high boots and a super short LBD.

A Sophisticated LBD

While out in New York City, Bieber wore a little black dress that was anything but basic. The mock-neck micro mini had an exaggerated waist, mimicking Dior’s “New Look” — a decades-long silhouette that emphasizes the exaggerated waist.

She chicly merchandised the look with black pointed-toe slingbacks and small sunnies, styling her hair in a sleek updo.

Neutral Layers

Bieber never takes time off from her sophisticated styling, even when on a casual coffee run.

Dressed in black and tan, Bieber mastered the neutral, “old money” color palette. To keep the subdued hues interesting, she smartly played with proportions, going for an oversized wool duster paired with a classic mini skirt — in suede, no less.

Dianacore

The most recent offshoot of the “quiet luxury” trend is Dianacore. The style recalls the late princess’ refined style — particularly, her tasteful eveningwear silhouettes and subtle ’80s flair.

Bieber perfectly channeled Princess Di’s off-the-shoulder red dress in this all-crimson ensemble. Much like Diana’s OG look, Bieber matched her accessorized to her dress with a red bag and heels.

Casual Classics

Even when she’s wearing jeans and clutching her dog, Bieber keeps it polished. The beauty entrepreneur gave her crop top and low-rise denim a luxe upgrade by adding a structured blazer. The oat-colored jacket sent the look into Shiv Roy territory — the fictional poster child of “stealth wealth” (IYKYK).

Paired with a black shoulder bag, skinny sunglasses, and loafers, the look was low-key posh.

Posh & Pantsless

Even when she takes on the most risqué of trends, the skincare entrepreneur still looks incredibly sophisticated. Take the no-pants look, for instance.

Her high-waist undies look felt so polished, when paired with a beige turtleneck top and cinched with a belt. She completed the look with sheer black tights and a leather duster for an effortlessly cool vibe.

A High-Fashion T-Shirt Dress

How does Bieber wear a basic T-shirt dress? Elevated, of course. Hers featured structured, boxy cap sleeves and asymmetrical ruching throughout. Plus, she carried a top-handle purse and merchandised her short ensemble with cherry red pointed-toe mules.

Modern Suiting

When choosing prints, pinstripes are a safe bet for anyone looking to exude that “quiet luxury” vibe. Even Richie is a fan. To rock the gray pattern, Bieber went the oversize route with a boxy blazer and loose trousers. She kept the ’fit relaxed by throwing a cropped tee underneath (mirroring her husband’s chill gray hoodie).

Daring Black Tie Dressing

Bieber’s elegant and refined color choices extend to her red carpet-events, where she’s often decked out in black. Ever the saucy dresser, however, she typically incorporates a risqué element to modernize clean lines and timeless silhouettes. She’s a particularly big fan of micro hemlines and massive backless cut-outs.

The Little White Dress

Bieber can always make an item feel luxe, despite its understated silhouette. Exhibit A: she wore a sleeveless LWD that hit high above her knees — a relatively simple cut. A jacquard floral pattern laid over white silk, however, gave the dress a truly opulent feel while the asymmetrical cut-out detail made a chic statement. And those refined strappy sandals? Chef’s kiss.

Sequins For The Minimalist

Even when she’s dripping in sequins, Bieber exudes sophistication. Her secret? Minimalist lines and a monochromatic color palette. Per her M.O., she stuck with elegant accessories, including: classic pointed pumps — also in ash gray — and a sleek black shoulder bag.