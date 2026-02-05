Just like her BFF Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber has long been one of the biggest advocates of the no-pants trend. Now that going out sans bottoms has become normalized among the style cadre, Bieber stays ahead of the curve by pushing the boundaries of pantlessness — including when and where to wear it. Apparently, the no-pants look is now also acceptable ski fashion, per her new Rhode campaign.

Hailey’s No-Pants ‘Fit

Rhode is releasing two new products: the Caffeine Reset ($38), a depuffing cream mask that wakes up tired skin, and a sugarmint-flavored Peptide Lip Boost ($23), her viral plumping lip mask that promises to enhance volume over time. As expected, the skin care label is already drumming up a frenzy ahead of its Feb. 9 launch by sharing images from the Bieber-centered campaign.

Set in a ski resort — presumably Montana’s Big Sky, where they later held the launch — Bieber laid herself atop a snow-covered mountain while applying the new lip product. Though she wore a chunky, textured cream jacket zipped all the way up for warmth, she skipped any semblance of bottoms. Instead, she wore ribbed knit cream undies, socks, and gray ski boots.

A Second Pantless Look

Après-ski, Bieber doubled down on the style in a second set of images. Posing atop a bed in a wooden cabin, the Rhode founder wore nothing but a chunky, luxe brown fur coat as a robe, turning the most decadent outerwear style into bedwear. She wore little else apart from the fluffy item — just cheeky undies, eye patches ($25), and a soon-to-launch limited-edition headband ($16).

Courtesy of Rhode

Shop Rhode’s Newest Launches

Both skin care products will be available to shop on Rhode’s website by Feb. 9, and staggered drops at Sephora on Feb. 26 and March 26 for the Peptide Lip Boost and Caffeine Reset, respectively. Both products can also be purchased with the headband as a set for $72.

Courtesy of Rhode

Join the waitlist before products run out.