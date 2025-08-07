Everyone knows that in the fashion world, there are more than just four seasons. There’s “pre-” (e.g., pre-fall), “resort,” “cruise,” and then there’s the unnamed in-betweens, which are a whole lot harder to dress for. Transitional styling can trip up even the savviest fashionistas. Not Hailey Bieber, though.

Despite unpredictable weather, the Rhode mogul serves year-round. For example, now that summer’s sweltering temperatures are beginning to drop, Bieber was still able to marry dressing for the heat and the murmurs of a breeze. Behold, her spicy, pantsless take on transitional style.

Hailey’s No-Pants Number

Early this week, Bieber flew to Las Vegas to join the annual Sephora Store Manager Conference with the likes of Patrick Ta, Jen Atkins, and other beauty moguls. Though she attended to chat all things beauty, she predictably brought her fashion A-game.

On the way, she wore the perfect summer-into-fall combo. She donned a gray trench coat with an ultra-boxy fit and an itty-bitty hemline, giving the “old money” staple a contemporary feel. (If you need proof that boxy outerwear will be a massive trend this fall, well, exhibit A.) Since it is still the thick of summer, however, she ditched pants and wore the belted number as a dress, leaning into Hollywood’s favorite pantsless trend.

The supermodel accessorized the look with pointed-toe mules, black sunglasses, and the most salivating add-on: takeout bags from In-N-Out.

Her CEO-Core Set

For the conference proper, Bieber changed to something more befitting of her “I sold my company for a billion dollars” reputation: a skirtsuit à la CEO-core. Her choice was a cream blazer with a cinched waist, short champagne-hued satin lapels, and matching satin wrist folds. For a coordinated slay, she wore a teeny miniskirt in the same beige color.

The neutral backdrop kept the focus on the small pops of color in the rest of her ensemble, including her flushed cheeks, glossy lips, and her vivid “lemontini” iPhone case, the iconic Rhode product that her husband, Justin Bieber, even mentioned in his new album, Swag.

That’s Hailey Bieber. She’s iconic.