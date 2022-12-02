Celebs are turning it out for Miami Art Basel, and Hailey Bieber is one of many famous faces (read: Kim Kardashian) showing out for the occasion. The skincare mogul attended year’s art fair wearing one of the most inspiring looks I’ve seen so far.

On Thursday, her stylist Dani Michelle posted a photo of Bieber’s edgy-cool ensemble for the first day of Art Basel festivities. The model was styled up in a white, netted mini dress embellished heavily with silver hoops that resembled piercings. The bodycon dress came equipped with a trailing sash, which wrapped around her hips and fell down to the floor. The covetable dress comes from Milan-based brand, Attico.

Adding even more drama to an already dramatic look, Bieber went over-the-top with accessories. She opted for a wedge handbag and strappy silver heels that wrapped all the way up her ankles. For jewelry, she kept close to the punk aesthetic, with a thick braided chain and silver hoop earrings with a diamond drop.

Her classic minimalist makeup was taken up a notch with a smoky eye, and her go-to beach waves were pulled up into a simple updo to show off the glistening jewels. TLDR; Ya girl looked absolutely incredible.