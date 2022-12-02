Miami Art Basel is in full swing, already delving out several high-grade celebrity looks. The annual event has been around since the 1970s, hosting art fairs in Switzerland, Paris, and Hong Kong, in addition to the tentpole Florida event. Art Basel brings together celebrities and influencers from the fashion, music, sports, and entertainment scenes to get a taste of some of the best fine art the city has to offer. Naturally, everyone in attendance is absolutely dressed to the nines.

For W Magazine’s annual celebration, the publication teamed up with Burberry to host a kickoff party, with A-list guests like Serena Williams, Karli Kloss, Lori Harvey, and Jared Leto in attendance. However, one of the most notable appearances was Kim Kardashian.

Instead of her her usual Balenciaga uniform, the fashion mogul wore an itty bitty latex bandeau for the occasion. She paired the barely-there top with a vintage pair of blue and white motocross pants. She went completely sans accessories, but opted for jumbo black sunnies and matching patent leather boots.

Though the revealing look felt classically Kim, it’s a far cry from her usual all-Balenciaga uniform. After announcing that she would be “re-evaluting my relationship with the brand” following their recent campaign controversy, Kardashian seems to be sticking to her word.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

But wait just one minute — you can get Kim’s exact top from Vex for $99 (add an extra $20 for sizes 1X+). Shop the spicy look below.