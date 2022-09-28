Even before she became the First Lady, Jackie Kennedy Onassis was a trendsetter — known for her elegant monochromatic looks, tailored coats, and pillbox hats. She would go on to become a fashion icon for generations. Celebrities and designers alike have referenced her timeless style for decades, so I’m not at all surprised that Hailey Bieber just donned a Jackie O-inspired ‘fit at Paris Fashion Week.

Whether intentional or not, the model’s baby pink look was heavily reminiscent of the former First Lady’s famous skirt suits. For the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday, Bieber sported a pink mini dress featuring strong shoulders, a chic collar, and shiny gold buttons down the front. To modernize the look, however, Bieber merchandised with sleek black sunglasses and gold bracelets, then added glossy black pumps with a gold chainlink detail.

The structured silhouette, brassy buttons, and pastel hue of Bieber’s dress are all reminiscent of the 1960s fashion scene, over which Kennedy reigned. Kennedy made pink her signature color long before Barbiecore took over the fashion sphere. One of her most memorable pink ensembles was in 1967, when she wore a custom pale blush Valentino top and matching skirt during a visit to Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

In both cases, the look really couldn’t have been chicer.