While the former First Lady was unquestionably revered for her elegant style, Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ beauty looks over the years show that she had a discerning eye when it came to her makeup and hairstyles.

The late Jackie O, as she was nicknamed, wore a wide range of different hairdos, lipstick shades (which she oftentimes matched to her outfit), and eyeshadow looks. Sure, she was famous for her signature coiffed bob and strong brows, but Kennedy switched things up — both during her over 50 years in the White House and after.

The basis of her overall beauty style, however, was the First Lady’s diligent skin care routine. Based on official documents that were made public by her go-to facialist, Erno Laszlo, Kennedy kept herself moisturized (from head to toe) and her complexion clear and glowing with regular gentle exfoliation. Laszlo also recommended she keep a protein-rich diet to further aid in healthy skin.

Jackie O was in the public eye for the majority of her lifetime, and — regardless of the occasion — always stepped out looking well-kempt and sophisticated. To honor her lasting influence, here’s a roundup of some of Kennedy’s most memorable beauty looks.

1 Pastel Eyeshadow Getty Images/Tom Wargacki / Contributor The former First Lady went with a pastel palette for her makeup look at the Metropolitan Opera House in 1974. Her lightly-colored lids, pale pink blush, and subtle pink sheen on her lips accentuated the details of her printed dress.

2 Curtain Bangs Getty Images/ Ron Galella / Contributor Kennedy rocked a number of different kinds of fringe styles over the years. In the mid-70s, she rocked a face-framing curtain bang, which she wore with a shoulder-grazing bob.

3 Glossy Lips Getty Images/ Tom Wargacki / Contributor At an event in 1978, Jackie O paired her glittery gold top with a glossy lip for an all-over shine. She topped off her look with a touch of blush and mascara for a subtle but gorgeous glam.

4 Chic Headband Getty Images/Ron Galella / Contributor Kennedy’s hair was worn long and down while attending an event in 1970. She kept her lengths pulled back with a super-thin headband that added a classic touch to her look.

5 Baby Bangs Getty Images/Ron Galella / Contributor For a shorter variety of fringe, Kennedy wore a curled baby bang. The tendrils sat above her full brows, and she styled them with a voluminous bouffant at a theatre performance in 1970.

6 Coiffed Bob Getty Images/ Ron Galella / Contributor One of her more signature hairstyles, of course, was the bob — a look that’s still immensely popular today. At an event in 1979, Kennedy wore her ends curled under and extra volume at the crown.

7 Long Pixie Getty Images/Bettmann / Contributor During her husband’s first year as president, Jackie O sported a shorter ‘do. She was seen in 1961 with bangs and a layered pixie.

8 Baby Blue Lids Getty Images/ Bettmann / Contributor One of her more vibrant makeup looks: The pastel blue eyeshadow — worn from her lash line to her brow bone — and peach blush and lipstick combo Kennedy wore at an event in 1966. She showed off the glam with half of her hair pulled into a high bouffant.

9 Low Bun Getty Images/ Ron Galella / Contributor Jackie O went with a more casual yet incredibly chic low bun while on vacation in Capri, Italy.

10 Ribbon-Laced Hairdo Getty Images/Bettmann / Contributor Of course, you can’t forget Kennedy’s wedding look. At the private ceremony, she accessorized her half-updo with a white ribbon tied in a bow.

11 Pink Pout Getty Images/AFP / Stringer One instance where Kennedy matched her makeup to her outfit: In a portrait taken in 1989, she’s seen wearing an all-peachy pink color scheme.

12 Natural Radiance Getty Images/ Santi Visalli / Contributor While attending the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, Jackie O sported a sophisticated bouffant, which allowed her glowy complexion to shine.