Hailey Bieber's Pink Hair On The Cover Of Allure Is Everything

The 2022 Grammys proved that fuchsia is currently the color of the moment — you couldn’t miss the incredibly bright looks gracing this year’s red carpet — but Hailey Bieber’s pink hair on the cover of Allure’s May 2022 issue has completely cemented the colorful trend for spring and summer.

Shocking the world with her dreamy Instagram post on April 7, Bieber shared stunning images announcing her latest cover. In a complete and utter departure from her naturally bronde strands, the brown-eyed beauty looked all things fierce with a shoulder-skimming, wavy lob — dyed a completely unexpected and eye-catching Barbie-pink hue, styled by Hollywood hair guru, Bryce Scarlett. What’s more? The cover concept was truly the embodiment of those dewy, springtime mornings, with her hair styled in the oh so trendy “wet-look” (seen on celebs like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Megan Fox, to name a few).

The makeup look for Bieber’s cover moment was monochromatic chic, as her makeup artist, Kali Kennedy, went with a wash of ballet-pink eyeshadow allover her eyelids, a soft, petal-y pink blush dusted on her chiseled cheekbones, as well a slightly brighter pink lip shade gracing her pout.

Though the ethereal look was just for this special editorial moment, it’s sure to inspire many fashion forward risk-takers, as we all head to our favorite salon for a spring refresh.

In other shots, the model and all-around it-girl is rocking throwback trends like holographic highlighter, hair gems, and Barbie pink lipstick with a frosted finish. Until her next internet-breaking beauty look is revealed (surely by way of social media), you’ll have to keep patiently awaiting the launch of her highly anticipated skin care collection. Bieber told the outlet that is coming to shelves in June.

Officially named Rhode Skin (which is an ode to the icon’s middle name), it’s sure to be a staple for those that long for her glowingly healthy complexion — that has completely become the definition of model-off-duty, natural glam.