Hailey Bieber Got The Sweetest Tattoo In Honor Of Justin

Tiny tattoos still seem to be celebrities' go-to body art — at least if Hailey Bieber is any indication. The model added a small new piece of ink over the weekend, and according to her artist, it's in honor of her husband, Justin Bieber.

The model's new tattoo is a delicate cursive "J" etched next to an abstract glowing star at the base of her ring finger. Tattoo artist Mr. K posted a photo of the piece to Instagram, adding in his caption that the letter is in honor of her husband.

Bieber's sentimental new piece isn't her only new bit of body art. She also jumped on the celebrity neck tattoo trend, adding the word "beleza" — which means "beauty" in Portuguese — in delicate cursive script to the side of her neck just above her shoulder.

Both tattoos join Bieber's already impressive collection of body art. The new J and star join at least 10 other tiny hand tattoos she had inked for their wedding, as well as a line art design she got back in August. Even her neck tattoo has some company, with the word "lover" inked in a similar script on her other side.